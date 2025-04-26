NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 5½ (213) at MIAMI Oklahoma City 15½ (223) at MEMPHIS at LA CLIPPERS…
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Cleveland
|5½
|(213)
|at MIAMI
|Oklahoma City
|15½
|(223)
|at MEMPHIS
|at LA CLIPPERS
|6
|(212½)
|Denver
|at GOLDEN STATE
|3
|(203½)
|Houston
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-180
|Toronto
|+152
|Baltimore
|-116
|at DETROIT
|-102
|Boston
|-116
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
|LA Angels
|-120
|at MINNESOTA
|+102
|at ATHLETICS
|-220
|Chicago White Sox
|+184
|Baltimore
|-116
|at DETROIT
|-102
|Boston
|-116
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
|Houston
|-142
|at KANSAS CITY
|+120
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-130
|Milwaukee
|+110
|Cincinnati
|-198
|at COLORADO
|+166
|Philadelphia
|-110
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-106
|N.Y Mets
|-180
|at WASHINGTON
|+152
|at ARIZONA
|-122
|Atlanta
|+104
|at LA DODGERS
|-250
|Pittsburgh
|+205
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-126
|Texas
|+108
|at SAN DIEGO
|-154
|Tampa Bay
|+130
|at SEATTLE
|-225
|Miami
|+188
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-138
|Tampa Bay
|+115
|Vegas
|-152
|at MINNESOTA
|+126
|at OTTAWA
|-113
|Toronto
|-106
|at COLORADO
|-176
|Dallas
|+146
