NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 5½ (213) at MIAMI Oklahoma City 15½ (223) at MEMPHIS at LA CLIPPERS 6 (212½) Denver at GOLDEN STATE 3 (203½) Houston

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -180 Toronto +152 Baltimore -116 at DETROIT -102 Boston -116 at CLEVELAND -102 LA Angels -120 at MINNESOTA +102 at ATHLETICS -220 Chicago White Sox +184 Baltimore -116 at DETROIT -102 Boston -116 at CLEVELAND -102 Houston -142 at KANSAS CITY +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -130 Milwaukee +110 Cincinnati -198 at COLORADO +166 Philadelphia -110 at CHICAGO CUBS -106 N.Y Mets -180 at WASHINGTON +152 at ARIZONA -122 Atlanta +104 at LA DODGERS -250 Pittsburgh +205

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN FRANCISCO -126 Texas +108 at SAN DIEGO -154 Tampa Bay +130 at SEATTLE -225 Miami +188

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -138 Tampa Bay +115 Vegas -152 at MINNESOTA +126 at OTTAWA -113 Toronto -106 at COLORADO -176 Dallas +146

