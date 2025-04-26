Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 26, 2025, 12:15 AM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Cleveland (213) at MIAMI
Oklahoma City 15½ (223) at MEMPHIS
at LA CLIPPERS 6 (212½) Denver
at GOLDEN STATE 3 (203½) Houston

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -180 Toronto +152
Baltimore -116 at DETROIT -102
Boston -116 at CLEVELAND -102
LA Angels -120 at MINNESOTA +102
at ATHLETICS -220 Chicago White Sox +184
Baltimore -116 at DETROIT -102
Boston -116 at CLEVELAND -102
Houston -142 at KANSAS CITY +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -130 Milwaukee +110
Cincinnati -198 at COLORADO +166
Philadelphia -110 at CHICAGO CUBS -106
N.Y Mets -180 at WASHINGTON +152
at ARIZONA -122 Atlanta +104
at LA DODGERS -250 Pittsburgh +205

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN FRANCISCO -126 Texas +108
at SAN DIEGO -154 Tampa Bay +130
at SEATTLE -225 Miami +188

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -138 Tampa Bay +115
Vegas -152 at MINNESOTA +126
at OTTAWA -113 Toronto -106
at COLORADO -176 Dallas +146

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up