India’s Vinesh Phogat stuns Olympic 50KG wrestling champion Susaki in Paris Games opener

PARIS (AP) — India’s Vinesh Phogat stunned four-time world and defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan with a late takedown to claim a 3-2 decision in their opening match in the 50-kilogram division at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Susaki, the seemingly unbeatable top seed in Paris, won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago without conceding a point.

Phogat didn’t stop after upsetting Susaki. She won her quarterfinal match against Ukraine’s Oksana Livach 7-5, then won her semifinal against Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 to become the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic final.

Phogat will wrestle American Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal on Wednesday. Hildebrandt defeated Mongolia’s Otgonjargal Dolgorjav 5-0 in the other semifinal.

It’s been quite a journey for Phogat. She tore an anterior cruciate ligament during her Olympic quarterfinal in 2016 and was taken out on a stretcher. She had never placed higher than ninth at the Olympics or third at a world championship event.

Because Phogat reached the final, Susaki has a chance to fight for a bronze medal through repechage. She will face Livach on Wednesday.

