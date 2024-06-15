U.S. Open Scores

Saturday
At Pinehurst No. 2
Pinehurst, N.C.
Purse: $21.5 million
Yardage: 7,548; Par: 70
Third Round
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|67-69-67—203
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|65-71-70—206
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|65-72-69—206
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|67-70-69—206
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden
|66-69-73—208
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|72-66-70—208
|Tony Finau, United States
|68-69-72—209
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|68-71-70—209
|Corey Conners, Canada
|69-70-71—210
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|71-68-71—210
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|70-74-66—210
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|69-71-71—211
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|71-70-70—211
|Aaron Rai, England
|69-74-68—211
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|70-69-72—211
|Akshay Bhatia, United States
|68-71-73—212
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|69-67-76—212
|Russell Henley, United States
|70-70-72—212
|Davis Thompson, United States
|70-72-70—212
|Sam Burns, United States
|73-67-73—213
|Brian Harman, United States
|71-71-71—213
|Mark Hubbard, United States
|74-69-70—213
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany
|70-70-73—213
|David Puig, Spain
|76-68-69—213
|Zac Blair, United States
|70-69-75—214
|Luke Clanton, United States
|76-69-69—214
|Billy Horschel, United States
|73-67-74—214
|Chris Kirk, United States
|71-71-72—214
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|73-69-72—214
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|75-67-72—214
|Neal Shipley, United States
|70-73-71—214
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|72-71-72—215
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|73-71-71—215
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|70-75-70—215
|Emiliano Grillo, Argentina
|70-72-73—215
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|72-69-74—215
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|74-71-70—215
|J.T. Poston, United States
|73-71-71—215
|Isaiah Salinda, United States
|70-72-73—215
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|71-72-72—215
|Tim Widing, Sweden
|71-68-76—215
|Daniel Berger, United States
|73-70-73—216
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|74-70-72—216
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|70-75-71—216
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland
|74-71-71—216
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|71-74-71—216
|Frankie Capan, United States
|71-70-76—217
|Harris English, United States
|70-73-74—217
|Max Greyserman, United States
|71-74-72—217
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|71-72-74—217
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|72-71-74—217
|Adam Svensson, Canada
|73-70-74—217
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|77-68-72—217
|Sam Bennett, United States
|69-72-77—218
|Brian Campbell, United States
|73-70-75—218
|Matt Kuchar, United States
|72-71-75—218
|Adam Scott, Australia
|70-72-76—218
|Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia
|72-69-78—219
|Justin Lower, United States
|72-73-74—219
|Brendon Todd, United States
|74-71-74—219
|Martin Kaymer, Germany
|70-73-77—220
|Greyson Sigg, United States
|76-69-75—220
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|70-72-78—220
|Cameron Young, United States
|73-72-75—220
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|74-71-76—221
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|73-72-76—221
|Ben Kohles, United States
|77-68-76—221
|Austin Eckroat, United States
|72-72-78—222
|Francesco Molinari, Italy
|73-72-77—222
|Jackson Suber, United States
|69-73-81—223
|Brandon Wu, United States
|74-71-78—223
|Gunnar Broin, United States
|75-68-81—224
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|73-72-79—224
|Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea
|69-72-83—224
