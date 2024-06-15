Live Radio
U.S. Open Scores

The Associated Press

June 15, 2024, 8:07 PM

Saturday

At Pinehurst No. 2

Pinehurst, N.C.

Purse: $21.5 million

Yardage: 7,548; Par: 70

Third Round

Bryson DeChambeau, United States 67-69-67—203
Patrick Cantlay, United States 65-71-70—206
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 65-72-69—206
Matthieu Pavon, France 67-70-69—206
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 66-69-73—208
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-66-70—208
Tony Finau, United States 68-69-72—209
Tyrrell Hatton, England 68-71-70—209
Corey Conners, Canada 69-70-71—210
Tom Kim, South Korea 71-68-71—210
Collin Morikawa, United States 70-74-66—210
Sergio Garcia, Spain 69-71-71—211
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 71-70-70—211
Aaron Rai, England 69-74-68—211
Xander Schauffele, United States 70-69-72—211
Akshay Bhatia, United States 68-71-73—212
Thomas Detry, Belgium 69-67-76—212
Russell Henley, United States 70-70-72—212
Davis Thompson, United States 70-72-70—212
Sam Burns, United States 73-67-73—213
Brian Harman, United States 71-71-71—213
Mark Hubbard, United States 74-69-70—213
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 70-70-73—213
David Puig, Spain 76-68-69—213
Zac Blair, United States 70-69-75—214
Luke Clanton, United States 76-69-69—214
Billy Horschel, United States 73-67-74—214
Chris Kirk, United States 71-71-72—214
Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-69-72—214
Denny McCarthy, United States 75-67-72—214
Neal Shipley, United States 70-73-71—214
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 72-71-72—215
Wyndham Clark, United States 73-71-71—215
Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-75-70—215
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 70-72-73—215
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 72-69-74—215
Shane Lowry, Ireland 74-71-70—215
J.T. Poston, United States 73-71-71—215
Isaiah Salinda, United States 70-72-73—215
Cameron Smith, Australia 71-72-72—215
Tim Widing, Sweden 71-68-76—215
Daniel Berger, United States 73-70-73—216
Keegan Bradley, United States 74-70-72—216
Brooks Koepka, United States 70-75-71—216
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 74-71-71—216
Scottie Scheffler, United States 71-74-71—216
Frankie Capan, United States 71-70-76—217
Harris English, United States 70-73-74—217
Max Greyserman, United States 71-74-72—217
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 71-72-74—217
Jordan Spieth, United States 72-71-74—217
Adam Svensson, Canada 73-70-74—217
Sahith Theegala, United States 77-68-72—217
Sam Bennett, United States 69-72-77—218
Brian Campbell, United States 73-70-75—218
Matt Kuchar, United States 72-71-75—218
Adam Scott, Australia 70-72-76—218
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 72-69-78—219
Justin Lower, United States 72-73-74—219
Brendon Todd, United States 74-71-74—219
Martin Kaymer, Germany 70-73-77—220
Greyson Sigg, United States 76-69-75—220
Sepp Straka, Austria 70-72-78—220
Cameron Young, United States 73-72-75—220
Dean Burmester, South Africa 74-71-76—221
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 73-72-76—221
Ben Kohles, United States 77-68-76—221
Austin Eckroat, United States 72-72-78—222
Francesco Molinari, Italy 73-72-77—222
Jackson Suber, United States 69-73-81—223
Brandon Wu, United States 74-71-78—223
Gunnar Broin, United States 75-68-81—224
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 73-72-79—224
Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea 69-72-83—224

