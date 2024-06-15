U.S. Open Scores

Saturday At Pinehurst No. 2 Pinehurst, N.C. Purse: $21.5 million Yardage: 7,548; Par: 70 Third Round Bryson DeChambeau, United States…

Saturday

At Pinehurst No. 2

Pinehurst, N.C.

Purse: $21.5 million

Yardage: 7,548; Par: 70

Third Round

Bryson DeChambeau, United States 67-69-67—203 Patrick Cantlay, United States 65-71-70—206 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 65-72-69—206 Matthieu Pavon, France 67-70-69—206 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 66-69-73—208 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-66-70—208 Tony Finau, United States 68-69-72—209 Tyrrell Hatton, England 68-71-70—209 Corey Conners, Canada 69-70-71—210 Tom Kim, South Korea 71-68-71—210 Collin Morikawa, United States 70-74-66—210 Sergio Garcia, Spain 69-71-71—211 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 71-70-70—211 Aaron Rai, England 69-74-68—211 Xander Schauffele, United States 70-69-72—211 Akshay Bhatia, United States 68-71-73—212 Thomas Detry, Belgium 69-67-76—212 Russell Henley, United States 70-70-72—212 Davis Thompson, United States 70-72-70—212 Sam Burns, United States 73-67-73—213 Brian Harman, United States 71-71-71—213 Mark Hubbard, United States 74-69-70—213 Stephan Jaeger, Germany 70-70-73—213 David Puig, Spain 76-68-69—213 Zac Blair, United States 70-69-75—214 Luke Clanton, United States 76-69-69—214 Billy Horschel, United States 73-67-74—214 Chris Kirk, United States 71-71-72—214 Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-69-72—214 Denny McCarthy, United States 75-67-72—214 Neal Shipley, United States 70-73-71—214 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 72-71-72—215 Wyndham Clark, United States 73-71-71—215 Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-75-70—215 Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 70-72-73—215 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 72-69-74—215 Shane Lowry, Ireland 74-71-70—215 J.T. Poston, United States 73-71-71—215 Isaiah Salinda, United States 70-72-73—215 Cameron Smith, Australia 71-72-72—215 Tim Widing, Sweden 71-68-76—215 Daniel Berger, United States 73-70-73—216 Keegan Bradley, United States 74-70-72—216 Brooks Koepka, United States 70-75-71—216 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 74-71-71—216 Scottie Scheffler, United States 71-74-71—216 Frankie Capan, United States 71-70-76—217 Harris English, United States 70-73-74—217 Max Greyserman, United States 71-74-72—217 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 71-72-74—217 Jordan Spieth, United States 72-71-74—217 Adam Svensson, Canada 73-70-74—217 Sahith Theegala, United States 77-68-72—217 Sam Bennett, United States 69-72-77—218 Brian Campbell, United States 73-70-75—218 Matt Kuchar, United States 72-71-75—218 Adam Scott, Australia 70-72-76—218 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 72-69-78—219 Justin Lower, United States 72-73-74—219 Brendon Todd, United States 74-71-74—219 Martin Kaymer, Germany 70-73-77—220 Greyson Sigg, United States 76-69-75—220 Sepp Straka, Austria 70-72-78—220 Cameron Young, United States 73-72-75—220 Dean Burmester, South Africa 74-71-76—221 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 73-72-76—221 Ben Kohles, United States 77-68-76—221 Austin Eckroat, United States 72-72-78—222 Francesco Molinari, Italy 73-72-77—222 Jackson Suber, United States 69-73-81—223 Brandon Wu, United States 74-71-78—223 Gunnar Broin, United States 75-68-81—224 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 73-72-79—224 Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea 69-72-83—224

