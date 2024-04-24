Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EDT x-clinched playoff position GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA x-Toronto 21 10 7 4 0…

All Times EDT x-clinched playoff position GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA x-Toronto 21 10 7 4 0 38 54 45 Montreal 22 9 5 3 5 38 55 53 Minnesota 21 8 6 4 3 35 50 43 Ottawa 21 8 6 1 6 32 57 52 Boston 22 6 9 4 3 29 44 53 New York 21 3 11 4 3 20 42 56

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Saturday, April 20

Toronto 3, Montreal 2, OT

Boston 2, New York 1

Ottawa 4, Minnesota 0

Wednesday, April 24

Ottawa 3, Boston 2, SO

Montreal 5, New York 2

Saturday, April 27

Montreal at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Toronto at New York, 1 p.m.

