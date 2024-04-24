Live Radio
Professional Women's Hockey League Glance

The Associated Press

April 24, 2024, 10:33 PM

All Times EDT
x-clinched playoff position
GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA
x-Toronto 21 10 7 4 0 38 54 45
Montreal 22 9 5 3 5 38 55 53
Minnesota 21 8 6 4 3 35 50 43
Ottawa 21 8 6 1 6 32 57 52
Boston 22 6 9 4 3 29 44 53
New York 21 3 11 4 3 20 42 56

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Saturday, April 20

Toronto 3, Montreal 2, OT

Boston 2, New York 1

Ottawa 4, Minnesota 0

Wednesday, April 24

Ottawa 3, Boston 2, SO

Montreal 5, New York 2

Saturday, April 27

Montreal at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Toronto at New York, 1 p.m.

