Sports on TV for Monday, May 6

Monday, May 6
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: First Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Cleveland
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Oakland OR Miami at LA Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at New York, Game 1
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at New York, Game 1 (BetCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Denver, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Denver, Game 2 (BetCast)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Florida, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Salernitana
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
