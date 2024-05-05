All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|New York
|23
|13
|.639
|1
|Boston
|19
|16
|.543
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|17
|18
|.486
|6½
|Toronto
|16
|19
|.457
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Minnesota
|19
|14
|.576
|2½
|Kansas City
|20
|15
|.571
|2½
|Detroit
|18
|16
|.529
|4
|Chicago
|8
|26
|.235
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|Texas
|19
|16
|.543
|½
|Oakland
|17
|18
|.486
|2½
|Houston
|12
|22
|.353
|7
|Los Angeles
|12
|22
|.353
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|Atlanta
|20
|12
|.625
|2½
|Washington
|17
|17
|.500
|6½
|New York
|16
|18
|.471
|7½
|Miami
|10
|26
|.278
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Chicago
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Cincinnati
|16
|18
|.471
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|16
|19
|.457
|5
|St. Louis
|15
|19
|.441
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|San Diego
|18
|19
|.486
|5½
|Arizona
|15
|20
|.429
|7½
|San Francisco
|15
|20
|.429
|7½
|Colorado
|8
|26
|.235
|14
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3
Minnesota 3, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Oakland 20, Miami 4
Toronto 6, Washington 3
Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 1
Baltimore 2, Cincinnati 1
Seattle 5, Houston 0
Texas 15, Kansas City 4
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 2, 8 innings
Washington 11, Toronto 8
Texas 3, Kansas City 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1
Boston 9, Minnesota 2
Seattle 5, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings
Baltimore 11, Cincinnati 1
Miami 12, Oakland 3
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Flaherty 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-3) at Tampa Bay (Alexander 1-1), 6:50 p.m.
Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 3-4) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 0-4) at Oakland (Wood 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 5
Chicago White Sox 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 1, Colorado 0
Oakland 20, Miami 4
Toronto 6, Washington 3
Baltimore 2, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 14, San Francisco 3
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 13, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Atlanta 2
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 3
Washington 11, Toronto 8
Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 0
Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1
Baltimore 11, Cincinnati 1
Arizona 11, San Diego 4
Miami 12, Oakland 3
Philadelphia 5, San Francisco 4
Monday’s Games
San Francisco (Black 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1) at St. Louis (Gibson 2-2), 7:45 p.m.
Miami (Muñoz 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.