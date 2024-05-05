All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 23 11 .676 — New York 23 13 .639 1…

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 23 11 .676 — New York 23 13 .639 1 Boston 19 16 .543 4½ Tampa Bay 17 18 .486 6½ Toronto 16 19 .457 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 22 12 .647 — Minnesota 19 14 .576 2½ Kansas City 20 15 .571 2½ Detroit 18 16 .529 4 Chicago 8 26 .235 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 19 15 .559 — Texas 19 16 .543 ½ Oakland 17 18 .486 2½ Houston 12 22 .353 7 Los Angeles 12 22 .353 7

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 24 11 .686 — Atlanta 20 12 .625 2½ Washington 17 17 .500 6½ New York 16 18 .471 7½ Miami 10 26 .278 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 20 13 .606 — Chicago 21 14 .600 — Cincinnati 16 18 .471 4½ Pittsburgh 16 19 .457 5 St. Louis 15 19 .441 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 23 13 .639 — San Diego 18 19 .486 5½ Arizona 15 20 .429 7½ San Francisco 15 20 .429 7½ Colorado 8 26 .235 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3

Minnesota 3, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Oakland 20, Miami 4

Toronto 6, Washington 3

Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore 2, Cincinnati 1

Seattle 5, Houston 0

Texas 15, Kansas City 4

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 2, 8 innings

Washington 11, Toronto 8

Texas 3, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1

Boston 9, Minnesota 2

Seattle 5, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

Baltimore 11, Cincinnati 1

Miami 12, Oakland 3

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Flaherty 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-3) at Tampa Bay (Alexander 1-1), 6:50 p.m.

Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 3-4) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 0-4) at Oakland (Wood 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 5

Chicago White Sox 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 1, Colorado 0

Oakland 20, Miami 4

Toronto 6, Washington 3

Baltimore 2, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 14, San Francisco 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 13, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Atlanta 2

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 3

Washington 11, Toronto 8

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 0

Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 11, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 11, San Diego 4

Miami 12, Oakland 3

Philadelphia 5, San Francisco 4

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Black 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1) at St. Louis (Gibson 2-2), 7:45 p.m.

Miami (Muñoz 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

