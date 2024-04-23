NBA Most Improved Award Winners

2024 — Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 2023 — Lauri Markkanen, Utah 2022 — Ja Morant, Memphis 2021 — Julius Randle, New…

2024 — Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia

2023 — Lauri Markkanen, Utah

2022 — Ja Morant, Memphis

2021 — Julius Randle, New York

2020 — Brandon Ingram, New Orleans

2019 — Pascal Siakam, Toronto

2018 — Victor Oladipo, Indiana

2017 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

2016 — CJ McCollum, Portland

2015 — Jimmy Butler, Chicago

2014 — Goran Dragic, Phoenix

2013 — Paul George, Indiana

2012 — Ryan Anderson, Orlando

2011 — Kevin Love, Minnesota

2010 — Aaron Brooks, Houston

2009 — Danny Granger, Indiana

2008 — Hedo Turkoglu, Orlando

2007 — Monta Ellis, Golden State

2006 — Boris Diaw, Phoenix

2005 — Bobby Simmons, L.A. Clippers

2004 — Zach Randolph, Portland

2003 — Gilbert Arenas, Golden State

2002 — Jermaine O<Neal, Indiana

2001 — Tracy McGrady, Orlando

2000 — Jalen Rose, Indiana

1999 — Darrell Armstrong, Orlando

1998 — Alan Henderson, Atlanta

1997 — Isaac Austin, Miami

1996 — Gheorghe Muresan, Washington

1995 — Dana Barros, Philadelphia

1994 — Don MacLean, Washington

1993 — Chris Jackson, Denver

1992 — Pervis Ellison, Washington

1991 — Scott Skiles, Orlando

1990 — Rony Seikaly, Miami

1989 — Kevin Johnson, Phoenix

1988 — Kevin Duckworth, Portland

1987 — Dale Ellis, Seattle

1986 — Alvin Robertson, San Antonio

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.