NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 6 (217½) Indiana at DENVER 5½ (205½) Minnesota

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 6 (217½) Indiana at DENVER 5½ (205½) Minnesota

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -116 at CLEVELAND -102 at TAMPA BAY OFF Chicago White Sox OFF Seattle -126 at MINNESOTA +108 Texas -142 at OAKLAND +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -198 San Francisco +166 at CHICAGO CUBS -126 San Diego +108 at ST. LOUIS -130 N.Y Mets +110 at LA DODGERS -260 Miami +215

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -134 LA Angels +116 at KANSAS CITY -148 Milwaukee +126

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -170 Boston +138

