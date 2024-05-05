NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 6 (217½) Indiana at DENVER 5½ (205½) Minnesota MLB Monday American…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|6
|(217½)
|Indiana
|at DENVER
|5½
|(205½)
|Minnesota
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-116
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|Seattle
|-126
|at MINNESOTA
|+108
|Texas
|-142
|at OAKLAND
|+120
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-198
|San Francisco
|+166
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-126
|San Diego
|+108
|at ST. LOUIS
|-130
|N.Y Mets
|+110
|at LA DODGERS
|-260
|Miami
|+215
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-134
|LA Angels
|+116
|at KANSAS CITY
|-148
|Milwaukee
|+126
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-170
|Boston
|+138
