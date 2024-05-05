MARYLAND PRIMARY ELECTIONS: When do the polls close? | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results | Photos from the polls
The Associated Press

May 5, 2024, 11:55 PM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK 6 (217½) Indiana
at DENVER (205½) Minnesota

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -116 at CLEVELAND -102
at TAMPA BAY OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
Seattle -126 at MINNESOTA +108
Texas -142 at OAKLAND +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -198 San Francisco +166
at CHICAGO CUBS -126 San Diego +108
at ST. LOUIS -130 N.Y Mets +110
at LA DODGERS -260 Miami +215

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -134 LA Angels +116
at KANSAS CITY -148 Milwaukee +126

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -170 Boston +138

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

