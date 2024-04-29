AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .346; Altuve, Houston, .342; Kwan, Cleveland, .339; Peña, Houston, .321; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .320; Rutschman,…

Listen now to WTOP News

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .346; Altuve, Houston, .342; Kwan, Cleveland, .339; Peña, Houston, .321; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .320; Rutschman, Baltimore, .316; Soto, New York, .316; Turner, Toronto, .311; Witt, Kansas City, .306; Jeffers, Minnesota, .305; Mountcastle, Baltimore, .305; Westburg, Baltimore, .305.

RUNS_Henderson, Baltimore, 25; Kwan, Cleveland, 25; Witt, Kansas City, 24; Greene, Detroit, 22; Altuve, Houston, 21; Soto, New York, 21; Volpe, New York, 20; A.García, Texas, 19; O’Neill, Boston, 19; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; Semien, Texas, 19; Tucker, Houston, 19.

RBI_Perez, Kansas City, 26; A.García, Texas, 25; Soto, New York, 24; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Ward, Los Angeles, 23; Henderson, Baltimore, 23; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 21; Tucker, Houston, 20; Garcia, Kansas City, 20; Semien, Texas, 20.

HITS_Kwan, Cleveland, 40; Altuve, Houston, 39; Witt, Kansas City, 37; Perez, Kansas City, 36; Rutschman, Baltimore, 36; Soto, New York, 36; Peña, Houston, 35; Henderson, Baltimore, 33; J.Duran, Boston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 31; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 31; Tucker, Houston, 31; Volpe, New York, 31.

DOUBLES_J.Smith, Texas, 9; Altuve, Houston, 8; Santander, Baltimore, 8; Torkelson, Detroit, 8; Turner, Toronto, 8; Witt, Kansas City, 8; 12 tied at 7.

TRIPLES_Witt, Kansas City, 4; J.Duran, Boston, 3; Henderson, Baltimore, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Carpenter, Detroit, 2; W.Pérez, Detroit, 2; Rafaela, Boston, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Henderson, Baltimore, 10; O’Neill, Boston, 9; A.García, Texas, 8; Julien, Minnesota, 7; Perez, Kansas City, 7; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 7; Tucker, Houston, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 7; Altuve, Houston, 7; Soto, New York, 7.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 9; Witt, Kansas City, 9; J.Duran, Boston, 8; Garcia, Kansas City, 7; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 7; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Báez, Detroit, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 4-0; Lugo, Kansas City, 4-1; Berríos, Toronto, 4-1; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 4-1; Burnes, Baltimore, 3-0; R.Blanco, Houston, 3-0; Marsh, Kansas City, 3-0; Bradford, Texas, 3-0; Weaver, New York, 3-0; Cleavinger, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_Berríos, Toronto, 1.23; K.Crawford, Boston, 1.35; Houck, Boston, 1.60; R.Blanco, Houston, 1.65; Lugo, Kansas City, 1.66; Skubal, Detroit, 1.72; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 1.78; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.03; B.Miller, Seattle, 2.22; Rodón, New York, 2.48.

STRIKEOUTS_Gilbert, Seattle, 44; Castillo, Seattle, 42; Houck, Boston, 41; Skubal, Detroit, 41; Crochet, Chicago, 40; Dunning, Texas, 39; Fedde, Chicago, 39; Kirby, Seattle, 38; Ryan, Minnesota, 38; Detmers, Los Angeles, 37; López, Minnesota, 37; Ragans, Kansas City, 37; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 37.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.