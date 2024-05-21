AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .343; Peña, Houston, .328; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .314; Soto, New York, .309; Rutschman, Baltimore, .304;…

Listen now to WTOP News

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .343; Peña, Houston, .328; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .314; Soto, New York, .309; Rutschman, Baltimore, .304; Witt, Kansas City, .304; Altuve, Houston, .296; Toro, Oakland, .295; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .294; Westburg, Baltimore, .294.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 45; K.Tucker, Houston, 36; Henderson, Baltimore, 35; Semien, Texas, 35; Soto, New York, 35; Altuve, Houston, 32; Greene, Detroit, 32; Peña, Houston, 31; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Ja.Duran, Boston, 30; Judge, New York, 30.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 44; Perez, Kansas City, 39; Soto, New York, 37; K.Tucker, Houston, 36; A.García, Texas, 35; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 34; Henderson, Baltimore, 34; Semien, Texas, 34; Rooker, Oakland, 32; Judge, New York, 32; Garcia, Kansas City, 32.

HITS_Peña, Houston, 62; Perez, Kansas City, 60; Altuve, Houston, 59; Soto, New York, 59; Witt, Kansas City, 59; Semien, Texas, 56; Rutschman, Baltimore, 55; Ja.Duran, Boston, 54; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 53; Volpe, New York, 53.

DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 16; Bleday, Oakland, 14; Torkelson, Detroit, 14; Witt, Kansas City, 14; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; Sheets, Chicago, 13; W.Abreu, Boston, 12; Garcia, Kansas City, 12; Jeffers, Minnesota, 12; Semien, Texas, 12; J.Smith, Texas, 12.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 8; Witt, Kansas City, 6; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; W.Pérez, Detroit, 4; Vierling, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 3; Garcia, Kansas City, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 3; Westburg, Baltimore, 3.

HOME RUNS_K.Tucker, Houston, 17; Henderson, Baltimore, 16; Judge, New York, 13; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Rooker, Oakland, 11; O’Neill, Boston, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; A.García, Texas, 11; Soto, New York, 11.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 17; Witt, Kansas City, 16; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 12; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 11; Ja.Duran, Boston, 11; Garcia, Kansas City, 11; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; K.Tucker, Houston, 9; Volpe, New York, 9; Adell, Los Angeles, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 7-1; Skubal, Detroit, 6-0; Gil, New York, 5-1; Schmidt, New York, 5-2; Rodón, New York, 5-2; L.Allen, Cleveland, 5-2; Berríos, Toronto, 5-3; Crochet, Chicago, 5-4; Sandlin, Cleveland, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 1.79; Skubal, Detroit, 1.80; Houck, Boston, 1.94; Olson, Detroit, 2.16; K.Crawford, Boston, 2.17; Gray, Texas, 2.21; Gil, New York, 2.39; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.56; Schmidt, New York, 2.59; Kikuchi, Toronto, 2.64.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 74; Flaherty, Detroit, 72; Castillo, Seattle, 66; Skubal, Detroit, 66; Ragans, Kansas City, 64; Ryan, Minnesota, 64; López, Minnesota, 63; Gil, New York, 62; Gilbert, Seattle, 62; Houck, Boston, 62.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.