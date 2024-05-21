All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 33 16 .673 — Baltimore 29 16 .644 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 33 16 .673 — Baltimore 29 16 .644 2 Tampa Bay 25 24 .510 8 Boston 24 24 .500 8½ Toronto 21 25 .457 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 31 17 .646 — Kansas City 30 19 .612 1½ Minnesota 24 23 .511 6½ Detroit 23 24 .489 7½ Chicago 14 34 .292 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 26 22 .542 — Texas 24 24 .500 2 Houston 21 27 .438 5 Los Angeles 19 29 .396 7 Oakland 19 30 .388 7½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 34 14 .708 — Atlanta 27 17 .614 5 Washington 21 25 .457 12 New York 21 26 .447 12½ Miami 16 33 .327 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 27 20 .574 — Chicago 26 22 .542 1½ Pittsburgh 22 26 .458 5½ St. Louis 21 26 .447 6 Cincinnati 19 28 .404 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 33 17 .660 — San Diego 25 25 .500 8 San Francisco 23 25 .479 9 Arizona 22 26 .458 10 Colorado 15 31 .326 16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 11, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Baltimore 6, Seattle 3

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 8, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1

Houston 9, Milwaukee 4

Arizona 6, Detroit 4

Monday’s Games

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Washington 12, Minnesota 3

Seattle 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City 8, Detroit 3

St. Louis 6, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 7

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-0), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-3) at Washington (Corbin 1-4), 6:45 p.m.

Boston (Criswell 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:50 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 4-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-2) at Kansas City (Marsh 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at St. Louis (Lynn 1-2), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-4) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 3-3) at Oakland (Brooks 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 11, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 11, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 7, Miami 3

Houston 9, Milwaukee 4

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 4, Colorado 1

Arizona 6, Detroit 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings

San Diego 9, Atlanta 1

Monday’s Games

San Diego 6, Atlanta 5, 1st game

Cleveland 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 3, San Diego 0, 2nd game

Washington 12, Minnesota 3

Miami 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, Baltimore 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gasser 2-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-6), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 3-3) at Cincinnati (Abbott 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-0), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-3) at Washington (Corbin 1-4), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-0), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at St. Louis (Lynn 1-2), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 3-3) at Oakland (Brooks 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

