All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Baltimore
|29
|16
|.644
|2
|Tampa Bay
|25
|24
|.510
|8
|Boston
|24
|24
|.500
|8½
|Toronto
|21
|25
|.457
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|Kansas City
|30
|19
|.612
|1½
|Minnesota
|24
|23
|.511
|6½
|Detroit
|23
|24
|.489
|7½
|Chicago
|14
|34
|.292
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|Texas
|24
|24
|.500
|2
|Houston
|21
|27
|.438
|5
|Los Angeles
|19
|29
|.396
|7
|Oakland
|19
|30
|.388
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|34
|14
|.708
|—
|Atlanta
|27
|17
|.614
|5
|Washington
|21
|25
|.457
|12
|New York
|21
|26
|.447
|12½
|Miami
|16
|33
|.327
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|Chicago
|26
|22
|.542
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|22
|26
|.458
|5½
|St. Louis
|21
|26
|.447
|6
|Cincinnati
|19
|28
|.404
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|San Diego
|25
|25
|.500
|8
|San Francisco
|23
|25
|.479
|9
|Arizona
|22
|26
|.458
|10
|Colorado
|15
|31
|.326
|16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Boston 11, St. Louis 3
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Baltimore 6, Seattle 3
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 8, Oakland 4
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1
Houston 9, Milwaukee 4
Arizona 6, Detroit 4
Monday’s Games
Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Washington 12, Minnesota 3
Seattle 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Kansas City 8, Detroit 3
St. Louis 6, Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 7
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-0), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 2-3) at Washington (Corbin 1-4), 6:45 p.m.
Boston (Criswell 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:50 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 4-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 1-2) at Kansas City (Marsh 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at St. Louis (Lynn 1-2), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 2-4) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Quantrill 3-3) at Oakland (Brooks 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Boston 11, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 11, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 7, Miami 3
Houston 9, Milwaukee 4
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 4, Colorado 1
Arizona 6, Detroit 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings
San Diego 9, Atlanta 1
Monday’s Games
San Diego 6, Atlanta 5, 1st game
Cleveland 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 3, San Diego 0, 2nd game
Washington 12, Minnesota 3
Miami 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
St. Louis 6, Baltimore 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gasser 2-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-6), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 3-3) at Cincinnati (Abbott 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-0), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 2-3) at Washington (Corbin 1-4), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-0), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at St. Louis (Lynn 1-2), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Quantrill 3-3) at Oakland (Brooks 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
