AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .352; Altuve, Houston, .346; Kwan, Cleveland, .346; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .341; Rutschman, Baltimore, .327; Peña,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .352; Altuve, Houston, .346; Kwan, Cleveland, .346; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .341; Rutschman, Baltimore, .327; Peña, Houston, .324; Turner, Toronto, .324; Mountcastle, Baltimore, .316; Soto, New York, .316; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, .311.

RUNS_Kwan, Cleveland, 22; Greene, Detroit, 21; Witt, Kansas City, 21; Henderson, Baltimore, 20; Altuve, Houston, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Semien, Texas, 18; Soto, New York, 17; 6 tied at 16.

RBI_Perez, Kansas City, 25; A.García, Texas, 23; Ward, Los Angeles, 23; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Soto, New York, 22; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 20; Henderson, Baltimore, 20; Semien, Texas, 19; Westburg, Baltimore, 18; Cowser, Baltimore, 17; Santander, Baltimore, 17; Tucker, Houston, 17.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 37; Kwan, Cleveland, 36; Peña, Houston, 33; Perez, Kansas City, 32; Rutschman, Baltimore, 32; Witt, Kansas City, 32; Soto, New York, 31; Henderson, Baltimore, 30; A.García, Texas, 29; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 29; Semien, Texas, 29; Volpe, New York, 29.

DOUBLES_Altuve, Houston, 8; Torkelson, Detroit, 8; Turner, Toronto, 8; Witt, Kansas City, 8; W.Abreu, Boston, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; A.García, Texas, 7; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 7; Rocchio, Cleveland, 7; Tucker, Houston, 7.

TRIPLES_Henderson, Baltimore, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Witt, Kansas City, 3; Carpenter, Detroit, 2; J.Duran, Boston, 2; W.Pérez, Detroit, 2; Rafaela, Boston, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Henderson, Baltimore, 8; O’Neill, Boston, 7; Julien, Minnesota, 7; Perez, Kansas City, 7; A.García, Texas, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 7; 8 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 9; J.Duran, Boston, 8; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 7; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 7; Witt, Kansas City, 7; Báez, Detroit, 6; Garcia, Kansas City, 6; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6; Volpe, New York, 6; 7 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Berríos, Toronto, 4-1; Skubal, Detroit, 3-0; Burnes, Baltimore, 3-0; L.Allen, Cleveland, 3-0; Marsh, Kansas City, 3-0; Bradford, Texas, 3-0; Weaver, New York, 3-0; Kimbrel, Baltimore, 3-0; Cleavinger, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Lugo, Kansas City, 3-1; Detmers, Los Angeles, 3-1; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 3-1; Bello, Boston, 3-1.

ERA_K.Crawford, Boston, 0.66; Berríos, Toronto, 1.23; R.Blanco, Houston, 1.33; Houck, Boston, 1.65; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 1.78; Skubal, Detroit, 1.82; Gilbert, Seattle, 1.87; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.03; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.03; Detmers, Los Angeles, 2.12.

STRIKEOUTS_Castillo, Seattle, 42; Crochet, Chicago, 40; Ryan, Minnesota, 38; Ragans, Kansas City, 37; Flaherty, Detroit, 36; Gilbert, Seattle, 35; Skubal, Detroit, 35; Detmers, Los Angeles, 34; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 34; Kikuchi, Toronto, 33.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.