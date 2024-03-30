Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins meet in game 3 of series

Pittsburgh Pirates (2-0) vs. Miami Marlins (0-2) Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jared Jones (0-0); Marlins: Ryan…

Pittsburgh Pirates (2-0) vs. Miami Marlins (0-2)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jared Jones (0-0); Marlins: Ryan Weathers (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -111, Pirates -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Miami Marlins with a 2-0 series lead.

Miami went 84-78 overall and 46-35 at home a season ago. The Marlins averaged 8.8 hits per game in the 2023 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Pittsburgh had a 76-86 record overall and a 37-44 record in road games last season. The Pirates slugged .392 with a .707 OPS as a team in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (hip), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (illness), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.