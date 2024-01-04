Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLBPA — Named Jonas Baer-Hoffmann executive vice president/international business and global strategy. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES…

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLBPA — Named Jonas Baer-Hoffmann executive vice president/international business and global strategy.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Dominic Freeberger on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent C Carlos Perez outright to Charlotte (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed RHP Declan Cronin off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. Designated RHP Joel Kuhnel for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Johnny DiPuglia special assistant of international scouting and Fred Guerrero coordinator of player evaluation.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Ryan Jensen of waivers from Miami.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Claimed OF Bubba Thompson off waivers from Cincinnati.

TEXAS RANGERS — Promoted Jim Cochrane to chief revenue officer, Dan Hessling to senior vice president/ticket sales, Jeff Miller to senior vice president/human resources, Napoleon Pichardo to vice president/performance, Mike Parnell to senior director/pro scouting, Logan Frandsen to director of strength and conditioning, and Wade Lamont to assistant major league strength and conditioning coach. Named Dave Bush director/pitching strategy.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent C Austin Wynns outright to Louisville (IL).

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C/INF David Mendham.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Justin Farmer.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Jonathan Sierra.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined the Brooklyn Nets $100,000 for violating the league’s player participation policy in a game on Dec. 27 against Milwaukee. Announced that Jonathan Tillman has been promoted to NBA Executive Vice President/Team Marketing and Business Operations.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB DeMarquis Gates.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OL La’el Collins, LB Damien Wilson, WR Racey McMath and RB SaRodorick Thompson to the practice squad. Released WRs Martavis Bryant and Tyron Johnson, OL Adam Pankey and DT Willington Previlon from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DB Delarrin Turner-Yell on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LB Raymond Johnson to the practice squad. Waived TE Anthony Firkser.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Isaiah Buggs to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB Shemar Jean-Charles to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed QB Jacob Eason to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Dalvin Cook.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated WR Ray-Ray McCloud to return from injured reserve to practice.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Released DB Aaron Grymes.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned F Curtis Hall to Maine (ECHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Oliver Kylington to Calgary (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Returned C Ben Meyers to Colorado (AHL) on loan.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Daemon Hunt from Iowa (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (ECHL) from Iowa (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned G Georgi Romanov to Wichita (ECHL) from San Jose (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Jakub Vrana from Springfield (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled Ds Sean Day and Declan Carlile from Syracuse (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled F Josh Bloom to Abbotsford (AHL) from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled LW Grigori Denisenko and D Lukas Cormier from Henderson (AHL). Claimed D Tobias Bjornfoot off waivers from LA Kings.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned LW Alexander Suzdalev to Saskatoon (WHL) from Mora IK of Sweden’s Hockey Allsvenskan.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired LW Dylan Holloway.

CHARLOLTTE CHECKERS — Assigned D Robert Calisti to Atlanta (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled D Noah Carroll from Savannah (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled F Thomas Caron from Norfolk (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned D Andrew Perrott to Indy (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Acquired F Mitchell Russell.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Chris Harpur to a professional tryout contract (PTO) from Orlando (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Signed RW Jesse Puljujarvi to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Traded D Bryce Martin to Savannah.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released C Cole Ceci and F Dylan Vander Esch.

IDAHO STEELHEAD — Activated F Colton Kehler from reserve. Loaned F Mark Rassell to Calgary (AHL).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Brendahn Brawley. Loaned F Davis Koch to Iowa (AHL).

MAINE MARINERS — Activated G Francois Brassard from reserve. Placed F William Provost on reserve and G Shane Starrett on injured reserve, effective Dec. 31.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Suspended C Ryan Foss. Released G Jimmy Poreda.

READING ROYALS — Acquired D Blake Evennou from Atlanta trade and placed him on reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Acquired D Bryce Martin from Adirondack trade. Signed F Brendan Soucie to the active roster. Activated F Anthony Collins from reserve. Placed F Patrick Guay on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Gordi Myer and F Grant Loven to the active roster.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Returned G Jay Stevens to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG) and added G Matty Suyderhound form the EBUG list. Activated F Keaton Jameson from reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Suspended F Felix Pare.

WICHITA THUNERS —

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired discovery rights for G Zack Steffen from New England for $50, 000 in general allocation money (GAM) and signed him to a three-year contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

INTER MIAMI CF — Traded D Kamal Miller to Portland in exchange for $500,000 in general allocation money (GAM) in 2024, $125,000 (GAM) in 2025 and an international roster slot.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Jonathan Mensah to a one-year contract with an option for 2025. Named Caleb Porter head coach and Curt Onalfo sporting director.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded M Alfredo Morales to San Jose for a third-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Agreed to terms with M Nico Lodeiro on a one-year contract with an option from 2025.

TORONTO FC — Named Jason deVos assistant head coach.

MLS NEXT Pro

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 — Signed CB Josh Belluz.

REAL MONARCHS — Signed M Izzy Amparo, F Omar Marquez and D Juan Gio Villa.

National Women’s Soccer League

ANGEL CITY FC — Re-signed D Elizabeth Eddy to a new contract through 2025.

CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed M Chardonnay Curran to a two-year contract through 2025.

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed Ms Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett to multi-year contracts through 2026.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Kim Stone first chief executive officer.

COLLEGE

DOANE — Named Joathan Johnson head football coach.

KANSAS ST. — Promoted Conor Riley to football’s offensive coordinator. Named Matt Wells co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach/associate head coach.

KENNESAW ST. — Named Mike Pelton football’s defensive ends coach.

MICHIGAN ST. — Named Chad Wilt football’s co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach.

