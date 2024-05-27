NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 2 (210½) Minnesota MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…
NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DALLAS
|2
|(210½)
|Minnesota
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-158
|Boston
|+134
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|Kansas City
|-126
|at MINNESOTA
|+108
|Toronto
|-230
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+190
|N.Y Yankees
|-184
|at LA ANGELS
|+154
|at SEATTLE
|-130
|Houston
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-215
|at N.Y METS
|+180
|St. Louis
|-116
|at CINCINNATI
|-102
|LA Dodgers
|-215
|at N.Y METS
|+180
|at ATLANTA
|-250
|Washington
|+205
|at MILWAUKEE
|-146
|Chicago Cubs
|+124
|Miami
|-118
|at SAN DIEGO
|+100
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-146
|Pittsburgh
|+124
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-142
|at COLORADO
|+120
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-176
|N.Y Rangers
|+146
