Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 27, 2024, 11:56 PM

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DALLAS 2 (210½) Minnesota

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -158 Boston +134
at TAMPA BAY OFF Oakland OFF
Kansas City -126 at MINNESOTA +108
Toronto -230 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +190
N.Y Yankees -184 at LA ANGELS +154
at SEATTLE -130 Houston +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -215 at N.Y METS +180
St. Louis -116 at CINCINNATI -102
at ATLANTA -250 Washington +205
at MILWAUKEE -146 Chicago Cubs +124
Miami -118 at SAN DIEGO +100
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Philadelphia OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -146 Pittsburgh +124
at TEXAS OFF Arizona OFF
Cleveland -142 at COLORADO +120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -176 N.Y Rangers +146

