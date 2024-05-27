NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 2 (210½) Minnesota MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 2 (210½) Minnesota

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -158 Boston +134 at TAMPA BAY OFF Oakland OFF Kansas City -126 at MINNESOTA +108 Toronto -230 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +190 N.Y Yankees -184 at LA ANGELS +154 at SEATTLE -130 Houston +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -215 at N.Y METS +180 St. Louis -116 at CINCINNATI -102 LA Dodgers -215 at N.Y METS +180 at ATLANTA -250 Washington +205 at MILWAUKEE -146 Chicago Cubs +124 Miami -118 at SAN DIEGO +100 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Philadelphia OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -146 Pittsburgh +124 at TEXAS OFF Arizona OFF Cleveland -142 at COLORADO +120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -176 N.Y Rangers +146

