Sheffield United women’s player Maddy Cusack dies at the age of 27

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Maddy Cusack, a midfielder for the Sheffield United women’s team, has died at the age of 27, the club said Thursday.

The team didn’t disclose any details about Cusack’s death. She was named as United’s vice-captain last month and had just started her sixth season with the team in the second-tier Women’s Championship, making her the longest-serving player in the current squad.

“Sheffield United Football Club is devastated to report the sad news of the passing of Maddy Cusack,” the club said. “Maddy, a women’s team player since 2019 and marketing executive for the football club, passed away on Wednesday.”

Cusack, a former England youth international, signed a contract extension with the club in July.

“This is heartbreaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane,” chief executive Stephen Bettis said. “Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

“Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family — she will be sadly missed.”

