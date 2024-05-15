Maryland vote breakdown: Where Alsobrooks won big, where Trone had the edge — and how Hogan did

A highly contested Senate primary in Maryland is pushing Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks into the spotlight. She will take on former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in November's general election. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden won the presidential primary, but 10% of Democratic voters still voted uncommitted.

A highly contested Senate primary in Maryland is pushing Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks into the spotlight. She will take on former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in November’s general election.

Alsobrooks beat U.S. Rep. David Trone with 54% of the vote across the state. She did exceptionally well in her home county, with 72% of ballots there cast for the county executive.

She also edged out Trone in highly populated counties spanning the middle of the state. Alsobrooks narrowly won part of Trone’s home base, walking away with 50% of Democrats’ votes in Montgomery County — the northern portion of the county is in District 6, which Trone represents.

She also did well in Baltimore City and Baltimore, Howard, Charles and Anne Arundel counties. She won at least 50% of the votes in each of those counties, with a high of 64% in Charles County.

Ahead of primary day, some polls suggested the Democratic primary would be a close call, with Alsobrooks expected to take a slim lead over Trone in one poll. Alsobrooks celebrated her surprisingly decisive win in her victory speech on Tuesday.

“For anyone, hear me, who has ever felt counted out, overlooked and underestimated, I hope you understand and share this moment. And know that I hope you know that the impossible is still possible,” she said.

Meanwhile, Trone carried most of his district, winning 66% of Democratic voters in Frederick County and doing well in Western Maryland.

He also picked up nearly every county on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, winning a simple majority of votes in Cecil, Caroline, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Dorchester, Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties.

On the GOP side, former governor Larry Hogan won every county in the state, except for slim losses in Dorchester, Garrett, Wicomico and Somerset counties. Hogan ended up winning around 62% of GOP primary voters. Robin Ficker came in second with about 30% of the vote.

“I have never been more concerned about the direction of our nation,” Hogan said during his victory speech. “Politicians on both sides seem to be more interested in attacking each other than in actually getting anything done for the people they represent.”

On X, Hogan also congratulated Alsobrooks for her nomination, saying that he values their “respectful relationship” and that he looks forward to debating her on “who can actually help fix the mess in Washington.” Hogan has campaigned on how he would bring “independent leadership” to Congress, helping politicians from either side of the aisle to work together.

Meanwhile, Alsobrooks targeted Hogan’s connections to Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump, focusing on the issue of abortion rights during her victory speech.

“You should recall as well that in one of his last acts as governor, he vetoed legislation to expand abortion care access,” Alsobrooks said. “If he’s elected, he will give Republicans the majority that they need to pass a national abortion ban. And it should also be clear that he will not support a national law to protect abortion rights, he will not oppose anti-choice judges, including nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court, even in the wake of the reversal of Roe vs. Wade.”

When asked to clarify his position on abortion a week before the primary, Hogan told WTOP his “position is to not take action to take away women’s rights to reproductive health.”

Also on the ballot — presidential primaries

On the presidential side, unsurprisingly, Biden won the Democratic primary with 86% of votes and former President Donald Trump won 80% of Republican’s votes.

However, with 67% of ballots tallied, 10% of Democrats voted uncommitted amid a growing movement opposing Biden sending aid to Israel during the Israel-Hamas war.

The protest-vote movement has spread to several states and raised more questions about whether a small but significant number of Democrats angry at Biden might abandon him in November.

Unlike most delegates awarded to candidates in primaries and caucuses, “uncommitted” delegates are not obligated to vote for any particular candidate at the Democratic National Convention this summer in Chicago. The individuals selected to fill delegate slots will be selected at party meetings later this spring, which means an “uncommitted” delegate slot may be filled by a Biden supporter who will ultimately cast a vote for him at the convention.

On the Republican side, about 1 in 5 voters in Maryland’s primary cast their ballots for Nikki Haley, who dropped out of the race in March — a sign of continued disaffection with Trump as the party standard-bearer.

WTOP’s John Domen and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

