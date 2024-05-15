Peterka scores twice for Germany in 8-1 rout of Latvia at hockey worlds

PRAGUE (AP) — JJ Peterka scored twice in Germany’s 8-1 rout of Latvia at the ice hockey world championship on…

PRAGUE (AP) — JJ Peterka scored twice in Germany’s 8-1 rout of Latvia at the ice hockey world championship on Wednesday.

Germany, last year’s runner-up, netted five times in the second period in Ostrava to hand last year’s bronze medalist its first loss.

The victory was Germany’s second in four Group B games.

Dominik Kahun, Kai Wissmann, Leonhard Pfoderl, Parker Tuomie, Marc Michaelis and Nico Sturm also scored and Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves.

Markuss Komuls got Latvia on the board in the final minute of the second period.

In Group A in Prague, the Czech Republic recovered from a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in a shootout by topping Denmark 7-4 for its third win. Ondrej Palat led the Czechs with a goal and an assist.

Denmark recorded its third defeat.

Later, Switzerland beat Britain 3-0 with Akira Schmid stopping 15 shots in the fourth victory for the Swiss. It was the third straight loss for newcomer Britain. In Group B, Slovakia blanked winless newcomer Poland 4-0 for its third victory.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.