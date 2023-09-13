FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 0 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 17 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 41 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 37 Navy 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 42 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 78 SMU 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 42 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 65 Temple 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 57 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 54 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 50 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 55 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 30 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 61 North Texas 0 0 0 0 0 2 60 104

___

Thursday’s Games

Navy at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Army at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Temple, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at SMU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

FAU at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Tulsa at N. Illinois, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Rice at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 1 0 28 7 2 0 70 14 Louisville 1 0 39 34 2 0 95 34 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 111 37 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 0 86 36 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 71 51 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 2 0 113 7 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 37 Boston College 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 55 Clemson 0 1 7 28 1 1 73 45 Georgia Tech 0 1 34 39 1 1 82 52 NC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 59 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 34 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 41 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 2 48 85

___

Thursday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Virginia at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. at Boston College, Noon

Indiana vs. Louisville at Indianapolis, Noon

Wake Forest at Old Dominion, Noon

VMI at NC State, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

NC State at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Florida St. at Clemson, Noon

Army at Syracuse, Noon

Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon

Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 16 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 34 Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 0 82 40 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 87 13 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 2 0 101 11 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 28 Texas 0 0 0 0 2 0 71 34 UCF 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 22 Houston 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 57 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 29 TCU 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 51 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 71 55 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 62 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 63 73

___

Saturday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at Baylor, Noon

Iowa St. at Ohio, Noon

Kansas St. at Missouri, Noon

Oklahoma at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Texas, 8 p.m.

TCU at Houston, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Oklahoma at Cincinnati, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

UCF at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Idaho 0 0 0 0 2 0 75 23 Montana 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 33 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 30 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 27 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 69 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 40 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 65 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 69 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 56 114 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 2 25 75 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 2 18 73 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 112

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at Utah, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Montana St., 3 p.m.

North American University at Portland St., 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho at California, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.

N. Iowa at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Ferris St. at Montana, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Cal Poly at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 1 0 45 7 1 1 45 52 Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 54 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 76 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 38 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 72 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 1 7 45 1 1 84 54 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 63 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 70 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 79 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 101

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Bryant at Princeton, 3 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 1 0 23 3 2 0 58 10 Rutgers 1 0 24 7 2 0 60 14 Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 26 Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 10 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 21 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 101 22 Indiana 0 1 3 23 1 1 44 30

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Minnesota 1 0 13 10 2 0 38 16 Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 0 44 27 Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 62 Northwestern 0 1 7 24 1 1 45 31 Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 56 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 1 1 60 48 Nebraska 0 1 10 13 0 2 24 49

___

Friday’s Games

Virginia at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Illinois, Noon

Indiana vs. Louisville at Indianapolis, Noon

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Noon

W. Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Washington at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

N. Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Rutgers at Michigan, Noon

Maryland at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA William & Mary 1 0 34 24 2 0 57 30 Delaware 1 0 37 13 1 1 44 76 Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 42 23 1 1 62 65 Rhode Island 1 0 35 14 1 1 70 56 Villanova 0 0 0 0 2 0 80 29 Campbell 0 1 24 34 1 1 80 41 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 62 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 1 1 93 62 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 2 71 65 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 71 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 2 19 58 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 2 22 65 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 62 Stony Brook 0 2 27 72 0 2 27 72 Towson 0 1 23 42 0 2 29 80

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at Elon, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

Villanova at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Rhode Island at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 1 0 33 17 2 0 67 41 Jacksonville St. 1 0 17 14 2 1 82 47 Louisiana Tech 1 0 22 17 2 1 87 76 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 46 FIU 0 1 17 22 2 1 77 73 New Mexico St. 0 1 17 33 1 2 105 95 UTEP 0 1 14 17 1 2 49 69 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 79 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 27

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at Buffalo, Noon

FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

W. Kentucky at Troy, Noon

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Liberty at FIU, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Cornell at Lehigh, Noon

Columbia at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Penn at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Princeton at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Cornell at Yale, Noon

Georgetown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Bryant at Princeton, 3 p.m.

Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 1 57 40 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 45 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 49 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 66 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 2 54 78 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 12 84

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 73 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 39 48 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 38 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 1 99 33 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 65 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 89

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at Buffalo, Noon

CCSU at Kent St., Noon

Iowa St. at Ohio, Noon

Indiana St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Umass at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Tulsa at N. Illinois, Noon

W. Michigan at Toledo, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 0 77 37 Howard 0 0 0 0 1 1 88 52 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 34 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 56 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 11 79 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 3 23 109

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Temple, 2 p.m.

Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 3:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

NC Central at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 1 0 34 18 2 0 75 18 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 17 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 29 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 23 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 0 63 34 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 66 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 35 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 45 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 68 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 48 86 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 64 W. Illinois 0 1 18 34 0 2 39 92

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Boise St., Noon

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Lamar at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Drake at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 10 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 66 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 50 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 66 76 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 62 UNLV 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 49 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 92 52 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 92 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 104 101 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 74 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 50 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 99

___

Friday’s Games

Utah St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Boise St., Noon

San Diego St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at UNLV, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Texas, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Kansas at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

Air Force at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.

UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stonehill 1 0 33 30 1 1 50 81 CCSU 0 1 30 33 1 1 74 33 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 63 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 48 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 2 32 56 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 46 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 66 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 70

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Kent St., Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Baylor, Noon

Stonehill at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Wagner at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Stonehill at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Wagner, 4 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 1 0 56 10 3 0 178 52 Colorado 0 0 0 0 2 0 81 56 Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 0 119 37 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 24 UCLA 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 23 Utah 0 0 0 0 2 0 44 24 Washington 0 0 0 0 2 0 99 29 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 81 46 Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 34 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 39 48 California 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 35 Stanford 0 1 10 56 1 1 47 80

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at Utah, 2 p.m.

San Diego St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Idaho at California, 4 p.m.

NC Central at UCLA, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Washington at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

UCLA at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m.

California at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 17 Fordham 0 0 0 0 2 1 99 87 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 51 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 51 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 1 26 56 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 50 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 2 19 107

___

Saturday’s Games

Cornell at Lehigh, Noon

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Penn at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Georgetown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 61 Butler 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 48 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 65 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 83 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 58 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 50 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 45 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 82 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 49 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 55 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 2 32 76

___

Saturday’s Games

Taylor at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Marist, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Montana St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Drake at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Princeton at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Wabash at Butler, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Butler at Stetson, Noon

Marist at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Dayton at San Diego, 5 p.m.

St. Andrews at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 10 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 31 Missouri 0 0 0 0 2 0 58 29 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 26 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 1 102 77 Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 60 31 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 52

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 19 Auburn 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 24 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 2 0 110 27 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 31 Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 1 80 41 LSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 96 55 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 85 58

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Missouri, Noon

LSU at Mississippi St., Noon

South Carolina at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Samford at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at UNLV, 7 p.m.

Akron at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Auburn at Texas A&M, Noon

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, Noon

Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Carolina 1 0 30 7 1 1 43 63 Mercer 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 102 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 61 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 49 Furman 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 57 Samford 0 1 7 30 1 1 76 44 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 1 25 28 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 90 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 2 13 68

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI at NC State, 2 p.m.

Furman at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Wofford, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

W. Carolina at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Samford at Auburn, 7 p.m.

ETSU at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Mercer at Furman, 1 p.m.

Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 1 88 52 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 35 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 66 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 101 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 79 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 89 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 83 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 82

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Lamar, 7 p.m.

North American University at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 1 0 14 10 1 1 31 31 Florida A&M 1 0 28 10 1 1 52 48 Jackson St. 1 1 37 42 2 1 74 49 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 60 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 62 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 24

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 37 34 1 1 53 79 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 78 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 66 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 107 Southern U. 0 2 24 41 0 2 24 41 Texas Southern 0 1 34 37 0 2 37 108

___

Thursday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida Memorial University at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Miles at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.

West Florida at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

McNeese St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.

MVSU at Delta St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at SMU, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas State, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Old Dominion 1 0 38 31 1 1 55 67 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 35 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 77 49 James Madison 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 38 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 30 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 64 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 43

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 0 41 27 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 31 38 1 1 69 51 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 54 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 80 Texas State 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 51 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 72 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 110

___

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest at Old Dominion, Noon

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Noon

East Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

James Madison at Troy, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas State, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

W. Kentucky at Troy, Noon

Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon

Georgia Southern at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 1 0 52 31 2 0 104 65 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 27 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 29 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 58 North Alabama 0 1 31 52 1 2 79 96 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 79 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 94 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 2 37 65 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

ETSU at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 3 0 143 30 Army 1 1 70 17 Umass 1 2 83 130 Uconn 0 2 28 59

___

Friday’s Games

Army at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Umass at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Army at Syracuse, Noon

Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 1 58 34

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

