NASCAR-Xfinity Shriners Children’s 200 Results

Saturday

At Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Lap length: 2.45 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 86 laps, 53 points.

2. (13) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 86, 41.

3. (14) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 86, 36.

4. (17) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 86, 0.

5. (19) Connor Mosack, Toyota, 86, 32.

6. (12) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 86, 39.

7. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 86, 38.

8. (18) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 86, 29.

9. (2) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 86, 0.

10. (25) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 86, 27.

11. (24) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 86, 26.

12. (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 86, 25.

13. (33) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 86, 24.

14. (11) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 86, 37.

15. (21) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 86, 22.

16. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 86, 37.

17. (1) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 86, 0.

18. (9) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 86, 19.

19. (37) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 86, 18.

20. (7) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 86, 28.

21. (26) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 86, 16.

22. (36) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 85, 15.

23. (6) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 84, 14.

24. (22) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 83, 13.

25. (28) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 83, 12.

26. (29) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 82, 11.

27. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, transmission, 78, 0.

28. (15) Kaz Grala, Toyota, accident, 78, 9.

29. (20) Brett Moffitt, Ford, suspension, 66, 8.

30. (35) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 65, 7.

31. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, axle, 61, 6.

32. (38) Stanton Barrett, Toyota, suspension, 56, 5.

33. (23) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, brakes, 45, 4.

34. (31) Max McLaughlin, Chevrolet, accident, 43, 3.

35. (10) Riley Herbst, Ford, suspension, 37, 5.

36. (34) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 23, 1.

37. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, suspension, 21, 1.

38. (30) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, transmission, 11, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 86.851 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 25 minutes, 33 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .909 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 18 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Gibbs 0-21; J.Allgaier 22; A.Bowman 23-26; T.Gibbs 27-47; C.Custer 48; K.Weatherman 49-50; T.Gibbs 51-72; S.Mayer 73-78; T.Gibbs 79-84; S.Mayer 85-86

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): T.Gibbs, 4 times for 70 laps; S.Mayer, 2 times for 8 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 4 laps; K.Weatherman, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Nemechek, 5; A.Hill, 4; C.Custer, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; S.Mayer, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1; R.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 849; 2. J.Nemechek, 838; 3. J.Allgaier, 815; 4. C.Custer, 737; 5. J.Berry, 685; 6. S.Mayer, 682; 7. C.Smith, 622; 8. D.Hemric, 621; 9. R.Herbst, 605; 10. S.Creed, 588; 11. P.Kligerman, 571; 12. S.Smith, 567; 13. B.Jones, 523; 14. J.Burton, 521; 15. B.Moffitt, 493; 16. K.Grala, 435.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

