Double delight for China with wins in both Uber and Thomas Cups

CHENGDU, China (AP) — China underlined its badminton supremacy as it beat Indonesia in the final of both the Uber Cup and Thomas Cup on Sunday.

China, which lost the women’s Uber final to South Korea in Bangkok two years ago, routed Indonesia 3-0. Indonesia was playing its first final since 2008.

Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei provided China with a perfect start when she defeated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-7, 21-16. The Chinese pair of world No. 1 Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan then outplayed Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto 21-11, 21-8 for a commanding 2-0 lead.

Teenager Ester Nurumi fought hard for Indonesia before He Bing Jiao recovered to win 10-21, 21-15, 21-17.

“Last time it was a shame that we couldn’t win the Uber Cup, so over the last two years we were always ready, and we were playing at home,” said He.

CHINA RECLAIMS THOMAS CUP

China ended its six-year wait to reclaim the Thomas Cup as it beat 14-time champion Indonesia 3-1.

No. 2-ranked Shi Yu Qi gave China a blazing start with his dominating 21-17, 21-6 win over Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

“I have a lot of responsibility and pressure as captain, but fortunately I made a good start,” Shi said after his win in 43 minutes.

Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang doubled the lead when the Chinese pair beat Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-18, 17-21, 21-17 in just over an hour.

Jonatan Christie then gave Indonesia glimmer of hope with a 21-16, 15-21, 21-17 win over Li Shi Feng before He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu ran away with a 21-11, 21-15 win over Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana in straight sets to give China its 11th Thomas Cup title in the biennial tournament.

It was the first time since 2012 that the same countries played in both the men’s and women’s finals.

