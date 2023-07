Wimbledon Results

Saturday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £16,077,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from…

Saturday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £16,077,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Tommy Paul (16), United States, 6-2, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Nicolas Jarry (25), Chile, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5.

Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Holger Rune (6), Denmark, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (31), Spain, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Alexander Zverev (19), Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Ekaterina Alexandrova (21), Russia, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-0, 6-4.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (13), Brazil, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-2, 6-2.

Petra Kvitova (9), Czech Republic, def. Natalija Stevanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Madison Keys (25), United States, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-1.

Ons Jabeur (6), Tunisia, def. Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-1, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Casper Ruud, Norway, and William Blumberg, United States, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, and Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-3, 6-2.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, def. N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Guido Pella and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-3, 7-5.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (5), Mexico, def. Gregoire Barrere and Quentin Halys, France, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Andrea Gamiz, Venezuela, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czech Republic, def. Freya Christie and Ali Collins, Britain, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, def. Sara Errani, Italy, and Julia Grabher, Austria, 6-3, 6-4.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-4, 7-5.

Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, and Katarzyna Piter, Poland, 6-3, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Caroline Garcia, France, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Caty McNally and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Ana Bogdan and Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, def. Alison Riske-Amritraj and Danielle Collins, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (14), Brazil, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, 6-0, 6-4.

Zhang Shuai, China, and Caroline Dolehide (16), United States, def. Eri Hozumi, Japan, and Rebeka Masarova, Spain, 6-4, 7-5.

Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (5), United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (13), Japan, def. Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 7-5, 6-4.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

