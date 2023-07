Wimbledon Results

Tuesday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £16,077,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from…

Tuesday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £16,077,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Ryan Peniston, Britain, 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.

Cameron Norrie (12), Britain, def. Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Ons Jabeur (6), Tunisia, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-3, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 6-3, 6-1.

