Garcia yet to pay European tour fine for playing LIV event

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 3:38 PM

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Sergio Garcia is the only defector to LIV Golf who hasn’t paid a fine imposed by the European tour for playing in the Saudi-backed competition without permission.

The European tour said Thursday that 16 of the 17 players have paid the fine of 100,000 pounds ($125,000) for serious breaches of its conflicting tournament regulation policy.

Garcia, the tour said, has not paid “nor has he given any indication that he intends to.”

The tour said it will take “appropriate action” if Garcia continues to ignore the sanction.

Garcia was one of four players — along with Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Richard Bland — who resigned from the European tour following last month’s ruling by Sport Resolutions that a number of players committed serious breaches of the tour’s code of behavior by playing in LIV Golf events last year.

Westwood, Poulter and Bland all paid their fines, the tour said.

