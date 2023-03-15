NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Times EST (through March 12) Times EDT (March 13) First Round Friday, March 10 Atlantic Region At Glenville, W.Va. Glenville…

Times EST (through March 12)

Times EDT (March 13)

First Round

Friday, March 10

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St. 84, Elizabeth City St. 60

Shippensburg 87, West Virginia St. 83

Charleston (W.Va.) 69, Gannon 65

West Chester 80, California (Pa.) 67

Central Region

At Duluth, Minn.

Minn. Duluth 66, Southern Nazarene 50

Minnesota St. 83, Central Mo. 81

Pittsburg St. 74, Neb.-Kearney 54

Mo. Southern St. 75, Augustana (S.D.) 74

East Region

At Worcester, Mass.

Assumption 71, Dominican (N.Y.) 49

Bentley 53, Le Moyne 39

Southern N.H. 65, St. Thomas Aquinas 44

Jefferson 74, Daemen 47

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Ashland 72, Malone 65

Trevecca Nazarene 65, Michigan Tech 63

Drury 71, Lewis 60

Grand Valley St. 81, Ky. Wesleyan 77, OT

South Region

At Tampa, Fla.

Tampa 82, Tuskegee 64

Lee 63, Lynn 52

Eckerd 79, Nova Southeastern 73

Union (Tenn.) 58, Valdosta St. 52

South Central Region

At San Angelo, Texas

Angelo St. 70, West Tex. A&M 65

UT Tyler 73, Colo. Sch. of Mines 63

Lubbock Christian 62, Texas Woman’s 55

Black Hills St. 61, Regis (Colo.) 57, OT

Southeast Region

At Salisbury, N.C.

Catawba 57, UNC Pembroke 40

Clayton St. 65, Lenoir-Rhyne 48

Wingate 72, UNG 53

Ga. Southwestern 92, USC Aiken 66

West Region

At Carson, Calif.

Cal St. Dom. Hills 87, Cal Poly Pomona 61

Mont. St. Billings 69, Cal State LA 66

Azusa Pacific 71, Western Wash. 53

Cal St. San Marcos 86, Central Wash. 74

Second Round

Saturday, March 11

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St. 107, Shippensburg 76

West Chester 73, Charleston (W.Va.) 60

Central Region

At Duluth, Minn.

Minn. Duluth 86, Minnesota St. 70

Mo. Southern St. 73, Pittsburg St. 64

East Region

At Worcester, Mass.

Assumption 62, Bentley 47

Jefferson 62, Southern N.H. 49

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Ashland 73, Trevecca Nazarene 49

Grand Valley St. 61, Drury 53

South Region

At Tampa, Fla.

Tampa 73, Lee 51

Eckerd 64, Union (Tenn.) 57

South Central Region

At San Angelo, Texas

UT Tyler 71, Angelo St. 61

Lubbock Christian 66, Black Hills St. 48

Southeast Region

At Salisbury, N.C.

Catawba 75, Clayton St. 49

Ga. Southwestern 81, Wingate 64

West Region

At Carson, Calif.

Cal St. Dom. Hills 77, Mont. St. Billings 66

Cal St. San Marcos 75, Azusa Pacific 67

Third Round

Monday, March 13

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St. 88, West Chester 63

Central Region

At Duluth, Minn.

Minn. Duluth 77, Mo. Southern St. 76

East Region

At Worcester, Mass.

Assumption 62, Jefferson 57

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Ashland 61, Grand Valley St. 58

South Region

At Tampa, Fla.

Tampa 76, Eckerd 53

South Central Region

At San Angelo, Texas

UT Tyler 67, Lubbock Christian 64, 2OT

Southeast Region

At Salisbury, N.C.

Catawba 75, Ga. Southwestern 65

West Region

At Carson, Calif.

Cal St. Dom. Hills 73, Cal St. San Marcos 51

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 20

At Dallas

Ashland vs. UT Tyler, 7 p.m.

Tampa vs. Glenville St., 9:30 p.m.

Minn. Duluth vs. Assumption, 3:30 p.m.

Cal St. Dom. Hills vs. Catawba, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Ashland-UT Tyler-winner vs. Tampa-Glenville St.-winner, TBA

Minn. Duluth-Assumption-winner vs. Cal St. Dom. Hills-Catawba-winner, TBA

