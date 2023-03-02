Live Radio
Etienne scores 16, Southern beats Alabama State 66-52

The Associated Press

March 2, 2023, 11:23 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Bryson Etienne scored 16 points and Southern beat Alabama State 66-52 on Thursday night.

Etienne added seven rebounds and four steals for the Jaguars (15-15, 11-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). P.J. Byrd scored 12 and handed out seven assists.

Antonio Madlock and Roland McCoy both scored 11 to lead the Hornets (8-22, 6-11). Madlock added six rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. Southern hosts Alabama A&M, while Alabama State travels to play Grambling.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

