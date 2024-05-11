All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 25 12 .676 — New York 26 14 .650 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 25 12 .676 — New York 26 14 .650 ½ Boston 19 19 .500 6½ Tampa Bay 19 20 .487 7 Toronto 17 21 .447 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 24 15 .615 — Minnesota 23 15 .605 ½ Kansas City 24 16 .600 ½ Detroit 19 19 .500 4½ Chicago 11 28 .282 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 22 18 .550 — Seattle 21 18 .538 ½ Oakland 18 22 .450 4 Houston 14 24 .368 7 Los Angeles 14 25 .359 7½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 27 12 .692 — Atlanta 23 12 .657 2 Washington 19 18 .514 7 New York 18 19 .486 8 Miami 10 30 .250 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 23 15 .605 — Chicago 23 16 .590 ½ Cincinnati 17 21 .447 6 Pittsburgh 17 22 .436 6½ St. Louis 15 23 .395 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 26 14 .650 — San Diego 21 20 .512 5½ Arizona 18 21 .462 7½ San Francisco 17 23 .425 9 Colorado 10 28 .263 15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 11, Seattle 1

Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 2

Kansas City 10, L.A. Angels 4

Friday’s Games

Houston 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 3, Toronto 2

Washington 5, Boston 1

Baltimore 4, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3

Colorado 4, Texas 2

Kansas City 2, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 8, Oakland 1

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 3:07 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Littell 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-3) at Boston (Criswell 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Detroit (Skubal 4-0), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 0-4) at Colorado (Feltner 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-4), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 9, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 1

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 5, Boston 1

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Baltimore 4, Arizona 2

Philadelphia 8, Miami 2

Milwaukee 11, St. Louis 2

Colorado 4, Texas 2

San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Nelson 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 2-0) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-3) at Boston (Criswell 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-1) at San Francisco (Black 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 2-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 0-4) at Colorado (Feltner 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 4-0) at San Diego (Waldron 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

