All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|New York
|26
|14
|.650
|½
|Boston
|19
|19
|.500
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|19
|20
|.487
|7
|Toronto
|17
|21
|.447
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|Minnesota
|23
|15
|.605
|½
|Kansas City
|24
|16
|.600
|½
|Detroit
|19
|19
|.500
|4½
|Chicago
|11
|28
|.282
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|22
|18
|.550
|—
|Seattle
|21
|18
|.538
|½
|Oakland
|18
|22
|.450
|4
|Houston
|14
|24
|.368
|7
|Los Angeles
|14
|25
|.359
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Atlanta
|23
|12
|.657
|2
|Washington
|19
|18
|.514
|7
|New York
|18
|19
|.486
|8
|Miami
|10
|30
|.250
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Chicago
|23
|16
|.590
|½
|Cincinnati
|17
|21
|.447
|6
|Pittsburgh
|17
|22
|.436
|6½
|St. Louis
|15
|23
|.395
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|San Diego
|21
|20
|.512
|5½
|Arizona
|18
|21
|.462
|7½
|San Francisco
|17
|23
|.425
|9
|Colorado
|10
|28
|.263
|15
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 11, Seattle 1
Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 2
Kansas City 10, L.A. Angels 4
Friday’s Games
Houston 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 3, Toronto 2
Washington 5, Boston 1
Baltimore 4, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3
Colorado 4, Texas 2
Kansas City 2, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 8, Oakland 1
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 3:07 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Littell 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 2-3) at Boston (Criswell 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-0) at Detroit (Skubal 4-0), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 0-4) at Colorado (Feltner 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-4), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 9, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 1
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 5, Boston 1
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Baltimore 4, Arizona 2
Philadelphia 8, Miami 2
Milwaukee 11, St. Louis 2
Colorado 4, Texas 2
San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 2
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Nelson 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 2-0) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 2-3) at Boston (Criswell 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-1) at San Francisco (Black 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Gibson 2-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 0-4) at Colorado (Feltner 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 4-0) at San Diego (Waldron 1-4), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.