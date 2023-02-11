No. 19 Miami aims for 20th victory of season in matchup against Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (3-21, 1-12 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (19-5, 10-4 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Louisville Cardinals (3-21, 1-12 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (19-5, 10-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -20.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Miami will try to earn its 20th win of the season when the Hurricanes host the Louisville Cardinals.

The Hurricanes have gone 13-0 in home games. Miami scores 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Cardinals are 1-12 in ACC play. Louisville is 2-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 12.2 points. Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.5 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

El Ellis is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 16.8 points and 4.7 assists. Mike James is shooting 43.3% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

