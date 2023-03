NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Wednesday’s Games No. 1 Purdue vs. Penn St., 6:30 p.m. No. 2 Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EST

Wednesday’s Games

No. 1 Purdue vs. Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Marquette vs. Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

No. 16 Xavier vs. No. 17 Providence, 6:30 p.m.

No. 25 Auburn vs. Georgia, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 3 Houston at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

No. 5 Arizona vs. Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

No. 9 UCLA vs. Washington, 9 p.m.

No. 12 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

No. 18 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. San Francisco, 11 p.m.

No. 19 FAU at UAB, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 22 San Diego St. vs. Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Purdue at No. 21 Indiana, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 25 Auburn, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Alabama at LSU, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Arizona vs. Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.

No. 6 Virginia at Virginia Tech, Noon

No. 7 Kansas St. vs. No. 10 Texas, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Kansas at No. 13 Iowa St., Noon

No. 9 UCLA vs. Washington St., 7 p.m.

No. 11 Baylor vs. Texas Tech, 1 p.m.

No. 12 Gonzaga at No. 18 Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10:30 p.m.

No. 14 Marquette vs. Butler, 2 p.m.

No. 15 TCU at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

No. 16 Xavier vs. St. John’s, 5 p.m.

No. 19 FAU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

No. 20 Clemson vs. No. 23 Miami, 3 p.m.

No. 24 UConn at Georgetown, Noon

Sunday’s Games

No. 3 Houston at Temple, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.