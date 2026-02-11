All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|45
|29
|12
|2
|2
|62
|139
|105
|Adirondack
|42
|24
|13
|4
|1
|53
|122
|112
|Reading
|46
|24
|17
|4
|1
|53
|132
|132
|Maine
|43
|21
|15
|5
|2
|49
|132
|117
|Worcester
|43
|21
|17
|4
|1
|47
|118
|127
|Trois-Rivieres
|42
|18
|20
|1
|3
|40
|108
|125
|Norfolk
|42
|16
|24
|2
|0
|34
|120
|149
|Greensboro
|42
|12
|24
|5
|1
|30
|103
|147
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|42
|31
|10
|1
|0
|63
|130
|88
|Florida
|45
|28
|11
|5
|1
|62
|147
|102
|South Carolina
|45
|27
|17
|1
|0
|55
|127
|128
|Savannah
|44
|22
|18
|3
|1
|48
|140
|117
|Orlando
|47
|20
|22
|4
|1
|45
|126
|141
|Greenville
|42
|19
|18
|4
|1
|43
|115
|118
|Jacksonville
|44
|18
|23
|3
|0
|39
|112
|149
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|42
|26
|10
|3
|3
|58
|148
|106
|Fort Wayne
|44
|24
|13
|7
|0
|55
|149
|116
|Bloomington
|44
|23
|17
|2
|2
|50
|134
|126
|Indy
|43
|21
|16
|5
|1
|48
|107
|115
|Cincinnati
|42
|20
|19
|3
|0
|43
|131
|161
|Kalamazoo
|42
|18
|18
|3
|3
|42
|121
|144
|Iowa
|44
|13
|27
|2
|2
|30
|109
|153
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|45
|35
|8
|1
|1
|72
|154
|99
|Idaho
|46
|31
|11
|4
|0
|66
|176
|144
|Allen
|44
|24
|16
|4
|0
|52
|159
|141
|Tahoe
|46
|24
|18
|2
|2
|52
|166
|160
|Wichita
|42
|18
|17
|3
|4
|43
|131
|135
|Rapid City
|44
|19
|22
|3
|0
|41
|134
|150
|Utah
|46
|17
|24
|5
|0
|39
|152
|177
|Tulsa
|42
|12
|27
|3
|0
|27
|100
|158
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Idaho 7, Utah 6
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City 2, Jacksonville 0
Orlando 3, Savannah 2
Wheeling 2, Indy 1
Atlanta 3, Greenville 2
Florida 4, Maine 2
Greenville at Atlanta, ppd
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Maine at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Bloomington at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Maine at Florida, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Bloomington at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
