All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 45 29 12 2 2 62 139 105 Adirondack 42 24 13 4 1 53 122 112 Reading 46 24 17 4 1 53 132 132 Maine 43 21 15 5 2 49 132 117 Worcester 43 21 17 4 1 47 118 127 Trois-Rivieres 42 18 20 1 3 40 108 125 Norfolk 42 16 24 2 0 34 120 149 Greensboro 42 12 24 5 1 30 103 147

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 42 31 10 1 0 63 130 88 Florida 45 28 11 5 1 62 147 102 South Carolina 45 27 17 1 0 55 127 128 Savannah 44 22 18 3 1 48 140 117 Orlando 47 20 22 4 1 45 126 141 Greenville 42 19 18 4 1 43 115 118 Jacksonville 44 18 23 3 0 39 112 149

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 42 26 10 3 3 58 148 106 Fort Wayne 44 24 13 7 0 55 149 116 Bloomington 44 23 17 2 2 50 134 126 Indy 43 21 16 5 1 48 107 115 Cincinnati 42 20 19 3 0 43 131 161 Kalamazoo 42 18 18 3 3 42 121 144 Iowa 44 13 27 2 2 30 109 153

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 45 35 8 1 1 72 154 99 Idaho 46 31 11 4 0 66 176 144 Allen 44 24 16 4 0 52 159 141 Tahoe 46 24 18 2 2 52 166 160 Wichita 42 18 17 3 4 43 131 135 Rapid City 44 19 22 3 0 41 134 150 Utah 46 17 24 5 0 39 152 177 Tulsa 42 12 27 3 0 27 100 158

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho 7, Utah 6

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 2, Jacksonville 0

Orlando 3, Savannah 2

Wheeling 2, Indy 1

Atlanta 3, Greenville 2

Florida 4, Maine 2

Greenville at Atlanta, ppd

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Maine at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Bloomington at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Florida, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Bloomington at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

