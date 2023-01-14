Youngstown State visits Oakland following Townsend’s 30-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (13-5, 5-2 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-11, 5-2 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Youngstown State Penguins (13-5, 5-2 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-11, 5-2 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -3.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Youngstown State Penguins after Trey Townsend scored 30 points in Oakland’s 69-65 win over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 5-2 in home games. Oakland is ninth in the Horizon in rebounding with 29.2 rebounds. Keaton Hervey leads the Golden Grizzlies with 7.3 boards.

The Penguins are 5-2 in Horizon play. Youngstown State averages 84.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies and Penguins face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Townsend is scoring 16.9 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Hervey is averaging 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Dwayne Cohill is averaging 17.5 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Penguins. Malek Green is averaging 14.0 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Penguins: 8-2, averaging 86.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.