North Carolina plays NC State following Bacot’s 20-point performance

NC State Wolf Pack (15-4, 5-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday,…

NC State Wolf Pack (15-4, 5-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina faces the NC State Wolf Pack after Armando Bacot scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 72-64 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Tar Heels have gone 9-0 in home games. North Carolina scores 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 5-3 in ACC play. NC State averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 13-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Tar Heels and Wolf Pack square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is averaging 17.6 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Terquavion Smith is shooting 39.4% and averaging 19.1 points for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.