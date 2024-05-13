Bethune scores early and the Spirit hold on for 2-1 win over Racing Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Croix Bethune scored in the fifth minute and the Washington Spirit held on to defeat Racing…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Croix Bethune scored in the fifth minute and the Washington Spirit held on to defeat Racing Louisville 2-1 on Friday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Bethune leads all rookies with four goals this season. She is just the fifth player in NWSL history with at least four goals and four assists through her first 10 games.

Savannah DeMelo’s penalty kick was stopped by Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury in the 26th minute. She also stopped the rebound.

Ouleye Sarr’s shot for the Spirit in the 34th was knocked in by Louisville’s Lauren Milliet for an own goal that put the Spirit up 2-0.

DeMelo narrowed the gap with a goal on a free kick in first-half stoppage time.

Spirit forward Trinity Rodman left the match in the 75th minute after she appeared to hurt her left calf. Rodman is among the players vying for a spot on the U.S. team for the Paris Olympics this summer.

The Spirit (6-3-0) lead the league with six wins. Louisville (1-2-5) is winless in its last three games.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.