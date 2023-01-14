Lafayette hosts Holy Cross after Gates’ 24-point outing

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-12, 3-2 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (4-14, 2-3 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-12, 3-2 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (4-14, 2-3 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -7; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross plays the Lafayette Leopards after Gerrale Gates scored 24 points in Holy Cross’ 76-58 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Leopards are 1-4 on their home court. Lafayette gives up 67.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Crusaders have gone 3-2 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.

The Leopards and Crusaders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Leopards. CJ Fulton is averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Gates is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery is averaging 11.2 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

