Brown leads Louisiana against Texas State after 31-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (15-4, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-10, 3-4 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (15-4, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-10, 3-4 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -3.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the Texas State Bobcats after Jordan Brown scored 31 points in Louisiana’s 80-71 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Bobcats are 2-6 on their home court. Texas State has a 4-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-2 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana scores 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Bobcats and Ragin’ Cajuns square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Harrell is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bobcats. Tyler Morgan is averaging 6.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games for Texas State.

Brown is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Greg Williams Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.