SMU Mustangs and the Iona Gaels square off in Honolulu, Hawaii

Iona Gaels (7-3, 2-0 MAAC) vs. SMU Mustangs (3-7)

Honolulu; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The SMU Mustangs play the Iona Gaels at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Mustangs are 3-7 in non-conference play. SMU ranks eighth in the AAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Efe Odigie averaging 2.7.

The Gaels have a 5-3 record in non-conference play. Iona ranks fourth in the MAAC giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Nutall is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 13.3 points. Zhruic Phelps is shooting 41.8% and averaging 19.5 points for SMU.

Daniss Jenkins is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Gaels. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 5.0 rebounds for Iona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

