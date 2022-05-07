RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Wells Fargo Championship Scores

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 6:40 PM

Saturday

At TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Potomac, Md.

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,160; Par: 70

Third Round

Keegan Bradley 70-65-67—202
Max Homa 67-66-71—204
James Hahn 66-68-72—206
Anirban Lahiri 68-68-70—206
Matt Fitzpatrick 68-68-71—207
Brian Harman 69-66-73—208
Luke List 68-66-74—208
Denny McCarthy 65-69-74—208
Rory McIlroy 67-73-68—208
Chad Ramey 69-66-73—208
Matthew Wolff 65-73-70—208
Cameron Young 68-71-69—208
Jason Day 63-67-79—209
Si Woo Kim 67-72-70—209
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-73-70—209
C.T. Pan 68-71-70—209
Nick Taylor 67-73-69—209
Jhonattan Vegas 68-69-72—209
Corey Conners 69-71-70—210
Lanto Griffin 70-69-71—210
Kurt Kitayama 67-67-76—210
Turk Pettit 67-72-71—210
Adam Schenk 69-68-73—210
Michael Gligic 71-69-71—211
Mackenzie Hughes 66-73-72—211
Stephan Jaeger 67-71-73—211
Hank Lebioda 68-70-73—211
Troy Merritt 71-69-71—211
Scott Piercy 67-71-73—211
J.T. Poston 68-69-74—211
Tony Finau 69-69-74—212
Rickie Fowler 66-72-74—212
Sergio Garcia 67-71-74—212
Tyrrell Hatton 70-66-76—212
Russell Knox 68-72-72—212
David Lingmerth 71-69-72—212
Chez Reavie 69-71-72—212
Austin Smotherman 68-71-73—212
Abraham Ancer 69-68-76—213
Stewart Cink 66-73-74—213
Matt Kuchar 67-73-73—213
Rory Sabbatini 67-69-77—213
Camilo Villegas 69-69-75—213
Luke Donald 71-68-75—214
Dylan Frittelli 71-69-74—214
Russell Henley 68-72-74—214
Ben Kohles 67-72-75—214
Kelly Kraft 70-70-74—214
Justin Lower 68-70-76—214
Ben Martin 68-70-76—214
Matthew NeSmith 67-72-75—214
Henrik Norlander 70-69-75—214
Chase Seiffert 67-73-74—214
Ryan Armour 72-67-76—215
Paul Barjon 65-74-76—215
Joel Dahmen 64-75-76—215
Martin Laird 70-69-76—215
Dawie Van der Walt 69-70-76—215
Dylan Wu 66-73-76—215
Brendan Steele 68-70-78—216
Callum Tarren 65-74-77—216
Peter Malnati 67-73-77—217
Kevin Chappell 70-69-79—218
Taylor Moore 69-71-79—219
Michael Thompson 71-69-82—222

