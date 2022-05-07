Wells Fargo Championship Scores

Saturday
At TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Potomac, Md.
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,160; Par: 70
Third Round
|Keegan Bradley
|70-65-67—202
|Max Homa
|67-66-71—204
|James Hahn
|66-68-72—206
|Anirban Lahiri
|68-68-70—206
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|68-68-71—207
|Brian Harman
|69-66-73—208
|Luke List
|68-66-74—208
|Denny McCarthy
|65-69-74—208
|Rory McIlroy
|67-73-68—208
|Chad Ramey
|69-66-73—208
|Matthew Wolff
|65-73-70—208
|Cameron Young
|68-71-69—208
|Jason Day
|63-67-79—209
|Si Woo Kim
|67-72-70—209
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|66-73-70—209
|C.T. Pan
|68-71-70—209
|Nick Taylor
|67-73-69—209
|Jhonattan Vegas
|68-69-72—209
|Corey Conners
|69-71-70—210
|Lanto Griffin
|70-69-71—210
|Kurt Kitayama
|67-67-76—210
|Turk Pettit
|67-72-71—210
|Adam Schenk
|69-68-73—210
|Michael Gligic
|71-69-71—211
|Mackenzie Hughes
|66-73-72—211
|Stephan Jaeger
|67-71-73—211
|Hank Lebioda
|68-70-73—211
|Troy Merritt
|71-69-71—211
|Scott Piercy
|67-71-73—211
|J.T. Poston
|68-69-74—211
|Tony Finau
|69-69-74—212
|Rickie Fowler
|66-72-74—212
|Sergio Garcia
|67-71-74—212
|Tyrrell Hatton
|70-66-76—212
|Russell Knox
|68-72-72—212
|David Lingmerth
|71-69-72—212
|Chez Reavie
|69-71-72—212
|Austin Smotherman
|68-71-73—212
|Abraham Ancer
|69-68-76—213
|Stewart Cink
|66-73-74—213
|Matt Kuchar
|67-73-73—213
|Rory Sabbatini
|67-69-77—213
|Camilo Villegas
|69-69-75—213
|Luke Donald
|71-68-75—214
|Dylan Frittelli
|71-69-74—214
|Russell Henley
|68-72-74—214
|Ben Kohles
|67-72-75—214
|Kelly Kraft
|70-70-74—214
|Justin Lower
|68-70-76—214
|Ben Martin
|68-70-76—214
|Matthew NeSmith
|67-72-75—214
|Henrik Norlander
|70-69-75—214
|Chase Seiffert
|67-73-74—214
|Ryan Armour
|72-67-76—215
|Paul Barjon
|65-74-76—215
|Joel Dahmen
|64-75-76—215
|Martin Laird
|70-69-76—215
|Dawie Van der Walt
|69-70-76—215
|Dylan Wu
|66-73-76—215
|Brendan Steele
|68-70-78—216
|Callum Tarren
|65-74-77—216
|Peter Malnati
|67-73-77—217
|Kevin Chappell
|70-69-79—218
|Taylor Moore
|69-71-79—219
|Michael Thompson
|71-69-82—222
