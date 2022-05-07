Wells Fargo Championship Scores

Saturday At TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Potomac, Md. Purse: $9 million Yardage: 7,160; Par: 70 Third Round Keegan Bradley…

Saturday

At TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Potomac, Md.

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,160; Par: 70

Third Round

Keegan Bradley 70-65-67—202 Max Homa 67-66-71—204 James Hahn 66-68-72—206 Anirban Lahiri 68-68-70—206 Matt Fitzpatrick 68-68-71—207 Brian Harman 69-66-73—208 Luke List 68-66-74—208 Denny McCarthy 65-69-74—208 Rory McIlroy 67-73-68—208 Chad Ramey 69-66-73—208 Matthew Wolff 65-73-70—208 Cameron Young 68-71-69—208 Jason Day 63-67-79—209 Si Woo Kim 67-72-70—209 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-73-70—209 C.T. Pan 68-71-70—209 Nick Taylor 67-73-69—209 Jhonattan Vegas 68-69-72—209 Corey Conners 69-71-70—210 Lanto Griffin 70-69-71—210 Kurt Kitayama 67-67-76—210 Turk Pettit 67-72-71—210 Adam Schenk 69-68-73—210 Michael Gligic 71-69-71—211 Mackenzie Hughes 66-73-72—211 Stephan Jaeger 67-71-73—211 Hank Lebioda 68-70-73—211 Troy Merritt 71-69-71—211 Scott Piercy 67-71-73—211 J.T. Poston 68-69-74—211 Tony Finau 69-69-74—212 Rickie Fowler 66-72-74—212 Sergio Garcia 67-71-74—212 Tyrrell Hatton 70-66-76—212 Russell Knox 68-72-72—212 David Lingmerth 71-69-72—212 Chez Reavie 69-71-72—212 Austin Smotherman 68-71-73—212 Abraham Ancer 69-68-76—213 Stewart Cink 66-73-74—213 Matt Kuchar 67-73-73—213 Rory Sabbatini 67-69-77—213 Camilo Villegas 69-69-75—213 Luke Donald 71-68-75—214 Dylan Frittelli 71-69-74—214 Russell Henley 68-72-74—214 Ben Kohles 67-72-75—214 Kelly Kraft 70-70-74—214 Justin Lower 68-70-76—214 Ben Martin 68-70-76—214 Matthew NeSmith 67-72-75—214 Henrik Norlander 70-69-75—214 Chase Seiffert 67-73-74—214 Ryan Armour 72-67-76—215 Paul Barjon 65-74-76—215 Joel Dahmen 64-75-76—215 Martin Laird 70-69-76—215 Dawie Van der Walt 69-70-76—215 Dylan Wu 66-73-76—215 Brendan Steele 68-70-78—216 Callum Tarren 65-74-77—216 Peter Malnati 67-73-77—217 Kevin Chappell 70-69-79—218 Taylor Moore 69-71-79—219 Michael Thompson 71-69-82—222

