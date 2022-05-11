NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Glance The Associated Press

First Round Wednesday, May 11 Vermont 15, Manhattan 3 Delaware 20, Robert Morris 8 Second Round Saturday, May 14 Boston U. (11-4) at Princeton (9-4), noon Richmond (11-4) at Penn (9-4), 2:30 p.m. Saint Joseph's (14-3) at Yale (11-3), 5 p.m. Brown (10-5) at Virginia (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15 Vermont at Maryland (14-0), noon Harvard (8-4) at Rutgers (13-3), 2:30 p.m. Ohio St. (10-5) at Cornell (11-4), 5 p.m. Delaware at Georgetown (15-1), 7:30 p.m. Quarterfinal At James M. Shuart Stadium, Hempstead, N.Y. or Ohio State, Columbus, Ohio Saturday, May 21 Boston U./Princeton winner vs. Saint Joseph's/Yale winner, TBA Harvard/Rutgers winner vs. Richmond/Penn winner, TBA Sunday, May 22 Manhattan-Vermont/Maryland winner vs. Brown/Virginia winner, TBA Robert Morris-Delaware/Georgetown winner vs. Ohio St./Cornell winner, TBA At Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field East Hartford, Conn. Semifinal Saturday, May 28 Game 1, TBA Game 2, TBA Championship Monday, May 30 Semifinal winners, TBA