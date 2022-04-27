RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Photos
Home » Sports » Atlanta reacquires goalie Rios…

Atlanta reacquires goalie Rios Novo after losing Guzan

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 7:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has reacquired goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo for the rest of the year after a season-ending injury to Brad Guzan.

The 19-year-old Rios Novo was picked up on loan Wednesday from Club Atlético Lanús in Argentina’s Primera División.

He will get a chance to compete for the No. 1 job with Bobby Shuttleworth, who took over after Guzan ruptured his right Achilles tendon in an April 17 match against Cincinnati.

Ríos Novo spent the 2021 season with Atlanta United 2, playing two games with the senior club in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Guzan, midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (torn ACL in right knee) and goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira (ruptured left Achilles tendon) have all been placed on the season-ending injury list.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers fired for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

Nowhere safe to hide: What online harassment is doing to service members and the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up