All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|81
|57
|Reading
|25
|13
|7
|4
|1
|31
|77
|77
|Maine
|30
|13
|13
|3
|1
|30
|97
|107
|Trois-Rivieres
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|90
|78
|Adirondack
|27
|13
|12
|2
|0
|28
|80
|88
|Worcester
|26
|10
|14
|1
|1
|22
|80
|97
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|31
|20
|9
|1
|1
|42
|97
|73
|Florida
|32
|18
|8
|3
|3
|42
|113
|80
|Orlando
|30
|17
|12
|1
|0
|35
|89
|96
|Atlanta
|33
|16
|14
|2
|1
|35
|86
|93
|Norfolk
|30
|12
|16
|1
|1
|26
|78
|109
|Greenville
|29
|9
|14
|3
|3
|24
|77
|94
|South Carolina
|31
|10
|18
|3
|0
|23
|70
|103
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|29
|20
|7
|0
|2
|42
|111
|75
|Cincinnati
|32
|20
|11
|1
|0
|41
|117
|95
|Fort Wayne
|31
|17
|10
|4
|0
|38
|100
|89
|Kalamazoo
|29
|17
|12
|0
|0
|34
|102
|100
|Wheeling
|29
|15
|13
|1
|0
|31
|103
|100
|Indy
|30
|12
|14
|2
|2
|28
|105
|105
|Iowa
|32
|11
|17
|3
|1
|26
|87
|121
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|33
|20
|11
|1
|1
|42
|114
|97
|Idaho
|31
|18
|12
|0
|1
|37
|92
|70
|Rapid City
|34
|15
|14
|3
|2
|35
|103
|109
|Tulsa
|30
|16
|13
|0
|1
|33
|93
|91
|Kansas City
|32
|15
|16
|1
|0
|31
|96
|103
|Allen
|27
|13
|11
|3
|0
|29
|91
|106
|Wichita
|33
|12
|17
|4
|0
|28
|91
|107
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 4
Reading 6, Adirondack 2
Worcester 4, Maine 2
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 1
Tulsa 4, Allen 1
Maine at Newfoundland, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Rapid City 4, Wichita 1
Friday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Iowa at Indy, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Orlando, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
