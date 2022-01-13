CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57
Reading 25 13 7 4 1 31 77 77
Maine 30 13 13 3 1 30 97 107
Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78
Adirondack 27 13 12 2 0 28 80 88
Worcester 26 10 14 1 1 22 80 97

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 31 20 9 1 1 42 97 73
Florida 32 18 8 3 3 42 113 80
Orlando 30 17 12 1 0 35 89 96
Atlanta 33 16 14 2 1 35 86 93
Norfolk 30 12 16 1 1 26 78 109
Greenville 29 9 14 3 3 24 77 94
South Carolina 31 10 18 3 0 23 70 103

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 29 20 7 0 2 42 111 75
Cincinnati 32 20 11 1 0 41 117 95
Fort Wayne 31 17 10 4 0 38 100 89
Kalamazoo 29 17 12 0 0 34 102 100
Wheeling 29 15 13 1 0 31 103 100
Indy 30 12 14 2 2 28 105 105
Iowa 32 11 17 3 1 26 87 121

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 33 20 11 1 1 42 114 97
Idaho 31 18 12 0 1 37 92 70
Rapid City 34 15 14 3 2 35 103 109
Tulsa 30 16 13 0 1 33 93 91
Kansas City 32 15 16 1 0 31 96 103
Allen 27 13 11 3 0 29 91 106
Wichita 33 12 17 4 0 28 91 107

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 4

Reading 6, Adirondack 2

Worcester 4, Maine 2

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 1

Tulsa 4, Allen 1

Maine at Newfoundland, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Rapid City 4, Wichita 1

Friday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Iowa at Indy, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Orlando, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

