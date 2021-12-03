PGA Tour Hero World Challange Scores The Associated Press

Friday At Albany Golf Course New Providence, Bahamas Purse: $3.5 Million Yardage: 7,302; Par: 72 Second Round Bryson DeChambeau 69-64_133 Collin Morikawa 68-66_134 Tony Finau 68-66_134 Brooks Koepka 67-67_134 Daniel Berger 66-69_135 Sam Burns 71-65_136 Tyrrell Hatton 69-67_136 Viktor Hovland 68-69_137 Patrick Reed 68-69_137 Rory McIlroy 66-71_137 Scottie Scheffler 71-68_139 Justin Thomas 67-72_139 Webb Simpson 67-72_139 Abraham Ancer 66-73_139 Xander Schauffele 70-70_140 Justin Rose 71-70_141 Matt Fitzpatrick 71-70_141 Jordan Spieth 71-72_143 Harris English 75-70_145 Henrik Stenson 72-75_147