PGA Tour Hero World Challange Scores

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 4:39 PM

Friday
At Albany Golf Course
New Providence, Bahamas
Purse: $3.5 Million
Yardage: 7,302; Par: 72
Second Round

Bryson DeChambeau 69-64_133

Collin Morikawa 68-66_134

Tony Finau 68-66_134

Brooks Koepka 67-67_134

Daniel Berger 66-69_135

Sam Burns 71-65_136

Tyrrell Hatton 69-67_136

Viktor Hovland 68-69_137

Patrick Reed 68-69_137

Rory McIlroy 66-71_137

Scottie Scheffler 71-68_139

Justin Thomas 67-72_139

Webb Simpson 67-72_139

Abraham Ancer 66-73_139

Xander Schauffele 70-70_140

Justin Rose 71-70_141

Matt Fitzpatrick 71-70_141

Jordan Spieth 71-72_143

Harris English 75-70_145

Henrik Stenson 72-75_147

