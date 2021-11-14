PGA Tour Houston Open Par Scores

Sunday At Memorial Park Golf Course Houston, Texas Purse: $7.5 Million Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70 Final Round Individual FedExCup Points…

Sunday At Memorial Park Golf Course Houston, Texas Purse: $7.5 Million Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70 Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses

Jason Kokrak (500), $1,350,000 68-71-66-65_270 -10

Kevin Tway (245), $667,500 67-64-73-68_272 -8

Scottie Scheffler (245), $667,500 72-62-69-69_272 -8

Kramer Hickok (135), $367,500 67-67-70-69_273 -7

Joel Dahmen (105), $289,688 70-69-70-65_274 -6

Martin Trainer (105), $289,688 65-65-74-70_274 -6

Robert Streb (83), $227,813 68-71-71-65_275 -5

Sam Burns (83), $227,813 70-67-71-67_275 -5

Cameron Tringale (83), $227,813 69-70-68-68_275 -5

Russell Henley (83), $227,813 65-72-68-70_275 -5

Denny McCarthy (63), $166,875 72-69-71-64_276 -4

Adam Long (63), $166,875 66-67-73-70_276 -4

Luke List (63), $166,875 65-71-69-71_276 -4

Matthew Wolff (63), $166,875 68-67-69-72_276 -4

Alex Smalley (52), $125,625 68-72-69-68_277 -3

Hank Lebioda (52), $125,625 67-72-69-69_277 -3

Cameron Smith (52), $125,625 71-69-68-69_277 -3

Vincent Whaley (52), $125,625 69-72-65-71_277 -3

Aaron Rai (41), $85,661 71-69-70-68_278 -2

Scott Piercy (41), $85,661 71-70-69-68_278 -2

Dylan Frittelli (41), $85,661 70-68-71-69_278 -2

Sungjae Im (41), $85,661 68-70-73-67_278 -2

Maverick McNealy (41), $85,661 71-68-70-69_278 -2

Max McGreevy (41), $85,661 68-67-72-71_278 -2

Marc Leishman (41), $85,661 65-70-71-72_278 -2

Aaron Wise (33), $58,125 73-66-71-69_279 -1

Ryan Palmer (33), $58,125 71-70-68-70_279 -1

Jhonattan Vegas (33), $58,125 67-69-68-75_279 -1

Davis Riley (26), $48,063 68-72-69-71_280 E

Mackenzie Hughes (26), $48,063 71-69-69-71_280 E

Mito Pereira (26), $48,063 69-72-70-69_280 E

Kelly Kraft (26), $48,063 68-67-72-73_280 E

Adam Schenk (26), $48,063 70-64-72-74_280 E

Tyler Duncan (26), $48,063 69-72-73-66_280 E

Matthias Schwab (19), $36,563 70-71-68-72_281 +1

Hudson Swafford (19), $36,563 70-70-71-70_281 +1

Chris Stroud (19), $36,563 74-67-70-70_281 +1

Max Homa (19), $36,563 72-67-73-69_281 +1

Stephan Jaeger (19), $36,563 68-72-72-69_281 +1

Bronson Burgoon (19), $36,563 72-69-71-69_281 +1

Keith Mitchell (13), $28,125 67-69-73-73_282 +2

Andrew Putnam (13), $28,125 67-70-74-71_282 +2

Chez Reavie (13), $28,125 70-69-70-73_282 +2

Wyndham Clark (13), $28,125 66-69-72-75_282 +2

Nick Taylor (13), $28,125 68-72-74-68_282 +2

Tom Hoge (10), $21,638 68-70-72-73_283 +3

J.J. Spaun (10), $21,638 72-66-73-72_283 +3

Matthew NeSmith (10), $21,638 68-67-76-72_283 +3

Lee Hodges (10), $21,638 69-72-67-75_283 +3

Kevin Streelman (8), $18,638 71-69-69-75_284 +4

Richy Werenski (8), $18,638 70-69-70-75_284 +4

Harry Higgs (8), $18,638 71-68-73-72_284 +4

Brice Garnett (8), $18,638 69-70-77-68_284 +4

Zach Johnson (6), $17,400 72-69-70-74_285 +5

Brian Harman (6), $17,400 67-74-71-73_285 +5

Adam Scott (6), $17,400 68-73-71-73_285 +5

Erik van Rooyen (6), $17,400 69-70-74-72_285 +5

Jim Herman (6), $17,400 69-70-76-70_285 +5

Jason Day (6), $17,400 67-74-74-70_285 +5

Talor Gooch (5), $16,875 65-74-75-72_286 +6

Patrick Reed (5), $16,575 70-68-72-77_287 +7

Scott Stallings (5), $16,575 71-70-70-76_287 +7

Sahith Theegala (5), $16,575 70-71-70-76_287 +7

MJ Daffue (0), $16,200 68-73-72-75_288 +8

Lanto Griffin (4), $16,200 68-68-78-74_288 +8

Brian Stuard (4), $15,975 71-70-73-75_289 +9

Henrik Norlander (4), $15,825 71-69-72-78_290 +10

