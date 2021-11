NCAA Women’s Division I Soccer Tournament

All Times EST First Round At higher seed Friday, Nov. 12 Alabama 1, Clemson 0 Tennessee 3, Lipscomb 0 Florida…

All Times EST First Round At higher seed Friday, Nov. 12

Alabama 1, Clemson 0

Tennessee 3, Lipscomb 0

Florida St. 3, South Alabama 0

Virginia 6, High Point 0

Michigan 3, Bowling Green 0

Penn St. 3, Monmouth 1

Virginia Tech 3, Ohio St. 1

Princeton 2, Vermont 0

Duke 1, Old Dominion 0

Samford 2, Auburn 0

Wisconsin 2, Butler 1

Arkansas 5, Northwestern St. 1

TCU 8, Prairie View 0

Saint Louis 2, Mississippi 1

UC Irvine 1, UCLA 0

Saturday, Nov. 13

Georgetown 6, Central Conn. 0

Brown 1, St. John’s 0, OT

Hofstra 3, Providence 0

South Carolina 1, North Carolina 0

Pepperdine 7, South Dakota St. 1

Milwaukee 1, Xavier 0

Southern Cal 6, Grand Canyon 0

Santa Clara 1, Stanford 0

Purdue 1, Loyola Chicago 0

BYU 6, New Mexico 0

Washington St. 3, Montana 0

Sunday, Nov. 14

Rutgers 2, Bucknell 0

Wake Forest 3, Harvard 0

NC State 2, South Florida 0

Notre Dame 4, SIU-Edwardsville 0

SMU 2, Texas 0

Memphis 3, LSU 0

Second Round Friday, Nov. 19

Florida St. vs. SMU, TBD

NC State vs. Pepperdine, TBD

Tennessee vs. Washington St., TBD

Wake Forest vs. Michigan, TBD

Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech, TBD

Purdue vs. Notre Dame, TBD

TCU vs. Princeton, TBD

Saint Louis vs. Rutgers, TBD

Duke vs. Memphis, TBD

Brown vs. Samford, TBD

Georgetown vs. Santa Clara, TBD

Wisconsin vs. UC Irvine, TBD

South Carolina vs. Hofstra, TBD

Penn St. vs. Southern Cal, TBD

BYU vs. Alabama, TBD

Milwaukee vs. Virginia, TBD

Third Round Sunday, Nov. 21

Florida St.-SMU winner vs. NC State-Pepperdine winner, TBD

Tennessee-Washington St. winner vs. Wake Forest-Michigan winner, TBD

Arkansas-Virginia Tech winner vs. Purdue-Notre Dame winner, TBD

TCU-Princeton winner vs. Saint Louis-Rutgers, TBD

Duke-Memphis winner vs. Brown-Samford winner, TBD

Georgetown-Santa Clara winner vs. Wisconsin-UC Irvine winner, TBD

South Carolina-Hofstra winner vs. Penn St.-Southern Cal winner, TBD

BYU-Alabama winner vs. Milwaukee-Virginia winner, TBD

Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 26 or Saturday, Nov. 27

TBD

Semifinals Friday, Dec. 3 At Stevens Stadium Santa Clara, Calif.

Quarterfinal winners, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 9:30 p.m.

Championship Sunday, Dec. 5 At Stevens Stadium Santa Clara, Calif.

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

