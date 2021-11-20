CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Highsmith added to USA Basketball World Cup qualifying team

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 4:57 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Haywood Highsmith was added to USA Basketball’s World Cup qualifying roster on Saturday, replacing Orlando Johnson.

The team opened training camp on Saturday in Houston, in advance of games later this month in Mexico against Cuba (Nov. 28) and Mexico (Nov. 29).

The two games in Mexico are the first of six first-round games for the U.S. in World Cup qualifying. The Americans also are scheduled to play Puerto Rico on Feb. 24, Mexico on Feb. 27, Puerto Rico on July 1 and Cuba on July 4 in the opening qualifying round.

Highsmith, like most of the players in this camp for the U.S., is coming from the G League. He’s playing with the Delaware Blue Coats.

