Bednarek sets the fastest 200m time this year at Doha Diamond League

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek set the fastest time of the year in the 200 meters in 19.67 seconds at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

With a tailwind of +1.7 within the legal limit, Bednarek established a comfortable lead and coasted through the finish to win by several strides ahead of American relay teammates Courtney Lindsey (20.01) and Kyree King (20.21).

All three Americans had just flown in from the world relays in the Bahamas, where they joined team standout Noah Lyles on the winning 4×100 squad.

“I knew I was ready to run a world lead, I was just hoping that the wind would work with us,” Bednarek said. “Running fast this early in the season is a good sign. But times don’t matter — my main goal this year is to win the Olympic title.”

Brazil’s Alison dos Santos won the 400 hurdles in 46.86.

India’s world and Olympic javelin champion, Neeraj Chopra (88.36 meters), finished second behind Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic (88.38).

