PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Country Club of Jackson
|Jackson, Miss.
|Purse $7 million
|Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72
|Second Round
Will Zalatoris 70-61_131
Nick Watney 65-66_131
Sahith Theegala 64-67_131
Cameron Young 67-65_132
Hayden Buckley 67-65_132
Roger Sloan 66-67_133
Aaron Wise 68-66_134
Stephan Jaeger 68-66_134
Henrik Norlander 68-66_134
Sam Burns 68-66_134
Denny McCarthy 69-65_134
Kurt Kitayama 66-68_134
C.T. Pan 68-67_135
Andy Ogletree 67-68_135
Harold Varner III 65-71_136
Dylan Frittelli 69-67_136
Jimmy Walker 70-66_136
Nate Lashley 70-66_136
Nick Hardy 70-66_136
Paul Barjon 70-66_136
Kevin Streelman 68-68_136
Andrew Landry 68-68_136
Sungjae Im 67-69_136
Corey Conners 67-69_136
Tyler Duncan 68-68_136
Trey Mullinax 70-66_136
Russell Knox 71-66_137
Si Woo Kim 66-71_137
Charley Hoffman 69-68_137
Cameron Tringale 71-66_137
Peter Malnati 70-67_137
Kyle Reifers 69-68_137
Joseph Bramlett 70-67_137
Taylor Pendrith 71-66_137
Sam Ryder 70-67_137
William McGirt 69-68_137
Brandon Hagy 71-66_137
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 69-68_137
Seth Reeves 71-66_137
Grant Hirschman 70-67_137
Austin Cook 68-70_138
Doug Ghim 68-70_138
J.J. Spaun 69-69_138
Chesson Hadley 69-69_138
Ryan Moore 71-67_138
Chris Kirk 70-68_138
Mito Pereira 71-67_138
Adam Hadwin 67-71_138
John Huh 71-67_138
Mackenzie Hughes 72-66_138
Michael Thompson 70-68_138
Joel Dahmen 68-70_138
Lucas Glover 67-71_138
Taylor Moore 67-71_138
Brendan Steele 69-70_139
Adam Long 70-69_139
Sung Kang 68-71_139
Lee Hodges 72-67_139
Alex Smalley 76-63_139
Davis Thompson 70-69_139
Emiliano Grillo 70-69_139
Doc Redman 69-70_139
Luke List 69-70_139
Matthew Wolff 68-71_139
Brice Garnett 72-67_139
Chad Ramey 70-69_139
Vincent Whaley 68-71_139
Andrew Novak 72-67_139
The following players failed to make the cut.
Brian Stuard 70-70_140
Anirban Lahiri 69-71_140
Lanto Griffin 68-72_140
Hudson Swafford 71-69_140
Gary Woodland 67-73_140
Sergio Garcia 70-70_140
Ben Kohles 70-70_140
Dawie van der Walt 71-69_140
Brandon Wu 69-71_140
Max McGreevy 72-68_140
Patrick Rodgers 71-69_140
Adam Schenk 72-68_140
Martin Laird 69-71_140
Matthias Schwab 71-69_140
Scott Gutschewski 72-68_140
Davis Riley 71-69_140
Dylan Wu 70-70_140
Keegan Bradley 72-69_141
Rory Sabbatini 69-72_141
Tyler McCumber 71-70_141
Jared Wolfe 73-68_141
Bill Haas 72-69_141
J.T. Poston 69-72_141
Joshua Creel 74-67_141
Curtis Thompson 72-69_141
Quade Cummins 70-71_141
Kramer Hickok 71-71_142
Tom Hoge 73-69_142
Brandt Snedeker 69-73_142
Seamus Power 72-70_142
K.H. Lee 72-70_142
Brendon Todd 72-70_142
Carlos Ortiz 71-71_142
Scott Stallings 71-72_143
Bronson Burgoon 73-70_143
Kevin Chappell 71-72_143
Sebastián Muñoz 71-72_143
Ryan Armour 72-71_143
Adam Svensson 74-69_143
Zach Johnson 73-70_143
Chez Reavie 71-72_143
Lucas Herbert 69-74_143
Camilo Villegas 71-73_144
Brian Gay 71-73_144
Nick Taylor 74-70_144
Sepp Straka 73-71_144
David Lipsky 71-73_144
Aaron Rai 73-71_144
Seung-Yul Noh 72-72_144
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-73_144
Keith Mitchell 73-71_144
Wyndham Clark 71-73_144
Bo Van Pelt 72-73_145
Michael Gligic 73-72_145
Robert Streb 71-74_145
Patton Kizzire 67-78_145
John Augenstein 71-74_145
Kevin Tway 74-72_146
Martin Trainer 71-75_146
Cohen Trolio 71-75_146
Greg Sonnier 74-72_146
Scott Piercy 75-71_146
Cam Davis 72-74_146
Matt Wallace 72-74_146
Callum Tarren 71-75_146
Cody Gribble 75-72_147
Greyson Sigg 77-70_147
Jonas Blixt 75-72_147
Brett Drewitt 75-72_147
Matthew NeSmith 74-74_148
Andrew Putnam 75-73_148
David Skinns 76-72_148
Kelly Kraft 76-74_150
Sam Saunders 76-77_153
Richy Werenski 80-74_154
Kevin Stadler 83-78_161
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.