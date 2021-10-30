Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Fritz faces Cilic in St. Petersburg Open final

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 3:30 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — American Taylor Fritz will play Marin Cilic in the final of the St. Petersburg Open.

Fritz beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in their semifinal match on Saturday to reach his first tour-level final of the season.

Cilic reached his second final in as many weeks with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp.

Van de Zandschulp, who reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals last month, stunned defending champion Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Cilic reached the final in Moscow last week and will be going for his second title of the season after winning in Stuttgart. He previously won the St. Petersburg title in 2011.

