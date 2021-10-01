PREP FOOTBALL= Bountiful 45, Viewmont 7 Corner Canyon 56, Westlake 0 Dixie 42, Snow Canyon 14 Fremont 21, Syracuse 17…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bountiful 45, Viewmont 7

Corner Canyon 56, Westlake 0

Dixie 42, Snow Canyon 14

Fremont 21, Syracuse 17

Grantsville 21, Morgan 7

Green Canyon 49, Logan 10

Layton 35, Clearfield 0

Parowan 14, North Sevier 7

Sky View 48, Mountain Crest 0

Skyline 20, East 13

Springville 64, Maple Mountain 17

Summit Academy 55, Judge Memorial 0

Timpanogos 51, Hillcrest 10

Tooele 48, Payson 27

