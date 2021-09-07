US Open Results

Tuesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Mixed Doubles
Quarterfinals
Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Ellen Perez, Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.
