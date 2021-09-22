Coronavirus News: Livestream learning in Fairfax Co. | Reviving nationwide eviction moratorium | DCPS safety protocol frustrations | Latest cases in DC region
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 93 59 .612 _
Boston 87 65 .572 6
Toronto 85 66 .563
New York 85 67 .559 8
Baltimore 48 103 .318 44½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 85 66 .563 _
Cleveland 74 76 .493 10½
Detroit 74 78 .487 11½
Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½
Minnesota 66 85 .437 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 90 61 .596 _
Oakland 82 69 .543 8
Seattle 82 69 .543 8
Los Angeles 72 79 .477 18
Texas 55 96 .364 35

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 79 70 .530 _
Philadelphia 77 74 .510 3
New York 73 78 .483 7
Miami 64 87 .424 16
Washington 62 89 .411 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 91 60 .603 _
St. Louis 81 69 .540
Cincinnati 78 74 .513 13½
Chicago 67 84 .444 24
Pittsburgh 57 94 .377 34

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 98 53 .649 _
z-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 1
San Diego 76 74 .507 21½
Colorado 70 80 .467 27½
Arizona 48 103 .318 50

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Seattle 5, Oakland 2

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-7) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-6), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-5) at Cleveland (Civale 11-4), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Otto 0-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Arizona 1

San Francisco 6, San Diego 5

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 13-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 10-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-10), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-8), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 8:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

